Sirca India is celebrating 15 years of premium wood coatings

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sirca India recently completed 15 glorious years of decorating lives to continue the legacy of excellence and growth.

The brand with its in-line strategic choices has been an epitome of excellence since its inception. An immensely experienced team of professionals and highly advanced technology guarantees a top in class products and services.

The brand breathes life into the walls, furniture, and the home. The company started with a fairly simple business model of importing PU products from Italy and Korea, repacking it, and then selling it through their own dealer network. It has soared higher ever since. Innovation, loyalty, and high standards of product quality have been instrumental in the brand's success.

Sirca India, today, takes pride in being one of the leaders in northern India for premium wood coatings. The company has sustainably expanded its network to southern and western India as well.

The pan India reach of the brand Sirca offers a wide range of wall paints that are destined to provide the smoothest finish to the walls with an elegant appeal. Coming with high sheen levels and multiple shades, their wall paints last long and stands the test of climate and time specially for Indian conditions. The interior and exterior premium wood coatings have a niche of their own.



The waterborne coatings, solvent-based paints, and impregnating agents protect the wooden structures and substrates for exterior use. It gives the brand the edge which works as the fuel to take their image to newer heights.

"This is an incredible milestone for any company. Sirca India has achieved this success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members. The development, adherence to faith, and continued support of our key stakeholders and partners have been our prime motivator. The attention to detail and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization is the secret to our growth," said Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Sirca India.

We have dedicated ourselves to 15 years of product innovation, business process improvements, and efficiencies to provide our customers with the highest quality solutions and services. Needless to say, we'll continue doing it in the times ahead. We stand up to the ideal of 'High-Quality Coatings Driven By Nature' and that is why Sirca rise as a leading market player in the field of Paints & Coatings while ushering itself to people's homes," added Apoorv Agarwal.

"Our investors have their faith reposed in us. They provide experience, skills, and support to grow our businesses and we take pride in our association with them. Sirca India is consistently delivering value to the shareholders and as an entity, Sirca house believes in pious service to the community and its people because we vividly believe in our campaign message Ghar Hai Aapse," he further added.

"It takes years of hard work to ensure the faith, build the trust of the clients and create an impeccable communication that adds value to the brand image. Rightly so, every communication for Sirca India is backed by research-based knowledge and is formulated keeping in mind how it should cater to the brand's audience while having a retaining effect on them. Today home is one's most aspirational asset and Sirca aims to successfully grace it with premium coatings that stand the test of time thus the on-point communication of 'Celebrating 15 Years of Premium Wood Coatings' was conceptualized and designed. Sirca India is synonymous with exquisite decor inspirations and the premium wood coatings hence all the concepts designed, complement the true essence of the brand," said Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist at DigiStreet Media.

Presently, Sirca India has ventured into setting up an in-house manufacturing unit for melamine, NC products, and economical PU which adds to the current product offerings. With their premium wood coatings excelling the industry the company marked an extraordinary celebration on completing 15 fabulous years of glamorizing the living.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

