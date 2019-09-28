Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sitharaman asks CPSEs to push capex and payments outstanding to MSMEs

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked representatives of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies to launch a new drive for clearing pending dues to contractors and suppliers by mid-October.
She asked for the review their capital expenditure (capex) till date and plans for the next two quarters of this financial year. "Payments which are pending for services rendered, goods supplied or any other work done for PSUs and government agencies will be cleared by October 15," she told reporters after the meeting.
Besides, said Sitharaman, the review of post-arbitration cases and counter-claims must be expedited.
The meeting was held as a part of interactions with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth rate amid a slowdown. Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Secretary at Department of Economic Affairs Atanu Chakraborty and Secretary, Expenditure, GC Murmu were present in the meeting along with heads and representatives of 32 CPSEs.
The combined capex by CPSEs and departmental undertakings like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Indian Railways contribute in substantial measure to fixed assets creation in the economy.
Public procurement as a percentage of GDP in the country is estimated between 20 to 22 per cent. For a size of Indian economy at 2.7 trillion dollars, this amounts to public procurement to the tune of 500 billion dollars annually. CPSEs are a major contributor to public procurement of works, goods, and services.
The government has introduced performance-based evaluation and empowered the boards of 'Maharatna' and 'Navratna' companies for taking operational decisions. The aim is to double their contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) and be the third major source of revenue for the Centre after direct and indirect taxes.
The government believes CPSEs must make efforts to reduce the country's imports bill and expanding India's global strategic reach by 2022.
A major transformation has taken place in the last few years in the way procurement is made in the government by setting up Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and the Central Public Procurement Portal.
This allows procurement to take place in a paperless, cashless and system driven e-market with minimal human interface. These platforms help in not only making public procurement efficient and accountable but also enhances resource efficiency.
The participating CPSEs presented their capex till August with the Finance Minister and explained their plans for the next two quarters. ONGC has a capex plan of Rs 32,921 crore for 2019-20. Its capex till August was Rs 8,777 crore which was 26.66 per cent of the total planned capex.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has a capex plan of Rs 25,083 crore of which Rs 8,173 crore (32 per cent) has been spent. NTPC has made capex of Rs 8,490 crore (42 per cent) out of a plan of Rs 20,000 crore. The CPSEs which participated in the meeting have plans of making capital expenditure of Rs 50,000 crore in the next quarter.
The Finance Minister stressed that capex needs to be given a vigorous push in the next two quarters. Thus capex plan has to be firmed up and followed up with ground-level execution. The Ministry of Finance will monitor this regularly.
"CPSEs must ensure that regular payments are cleared expeditiously as it spurs investment cycle and establishes e-billing portal for enabling stakeholders to track the status of payments," said Sitharaman. "Special efforts must be made to clear dues of MSMEs and resolve cases on the Samadhan portal of the Department of MSMEs." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Need funds to start your business - Here's why a Loan Against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): You may have an interesting business idea ready with you, but often due to lack of funds, you may have to drop the idea of starting your own business.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:17 IST

Benefit of corporate tax rate cut for India Inc to boost...

New Delhi [India], Sep 28 (ANI): ICRA Ratings has said that the recent corporate tax rate cut announcement by the central government with the intention of pump-priming economic growth, attract more investments and ultimately spur consumption augurs well for the industry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:21 IST

BIGO Technology joins SBF to strengthen its presence in South India

New Delhi [India] Sept 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BIGO Technology - A Singapore based leading internet company aims to strengthen its presence in South India by exploring strategic business tie-ups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:21 IST

RBI initiates prompt corrective action for Lakshmi Vilas Bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 28 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated prompt corrective action for the troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), a day after the private lender said that the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police is probing allegations of cheating and criminal breach of

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:20 IST

Top television stars shine in Platinum jewellery at the 71st...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Platinum jewellery was the clear standout at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, as the world's most photographed television stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Amy Adams showcased spectacular baubles to complement their couture gowns.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:34 IST

Yes!poho felicitates women weavers

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Navratri, Yes!poho has felicitated nine women weavers and artisans - representing Nava Durgas, for their contribution not only to the Handloom industry, but to the society as a whole.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:34 IST

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked various ministries to give capital expenditure (capex) plans for next four quarters and said the government's expenditure plan is on track.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:04 IST

Schneider Electric releases research to help IT Industry...

Singapore/ Malaysia Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): By 2024, companies will spend more than USD 650 Billion per year in digital transformation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:59 IST

Govt liabilities rise to Rs 88.18 lakh crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 88.18 lakh crore at June-end from Rs 84.68 lakh crore at March-end, according to the latest data on public debt released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:20 IST

Unitech gets show-cause notice from Noida authority, stock...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Shares of beleaguered real estate major Unitech slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 0.61 on Friday after the company got a show-cause notice by the Noida authority.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:14 IST

Sensex closes 167 points lower, Vedanta and Yes Bank top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid global growth concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:15 IST

Casewatch from Manupatra: Time to get 'real' with court cases

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A lawyer has to keep track of multiple cases in various courts. These cases have ongoing updates with new hearing dates, orders pronounced, final hearing, etc. Thus, keeping track of cases manually is tedious, resource-intensive and prone to being missed. Read More

iocl