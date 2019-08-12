SITI logo
SITI logo

SITI Networks' all-round performance in Q1FY20 - subscription revenue surges 36 per cent Y-O-Y and 29 per cent Q-O-Q

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:00 IST

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, with presence across 580+ locations in India, has released its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY20.
Continuing with the strong performance from last fiscal, SITI reported growth in its Operating EBITDA by 1.5x to Rs 841 Mn in Q1 FY20. Capitalising on the growth opportunity provided by New Tariff Order, SITI has delivered by growing the revenue at a phenomenal rate while maintaining the strict control over the operational efficiencies. This manifested itself in Operating EBITDA Margin expanding significantly by 471 bps y-o-y to 21.4 per cent.
Subscription revenue increased by more than 36 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,932mn in Q1 FY20, aided by improving monetization and up selling better value offerings to our esteemed customers. Total Revenue (excluding activation) also surged up by 20 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,925mn.
To better serve the subscribers under the new regime, SITI has created multiple offerings for the consumers which cater to multiple demographics and geographies.
As a result of these customer-oriented offerings more than 57 per cent of the base opted for these curated MY SITI plans as it gives them the best of content and economic value with minimal effort which has resulted in Digital Subscriber ARPU leaping 2x y-o-y & 1.5x over the previous quarter to Rs 125. This transition has truly resulted in the choice belonging to the consumer now.
"SITI has successfully started to incorporate the New Tariff Order to the very roots of our business and this is validated by the stellar results displayed in the first quarter of current fiscal. Our subscription revenue grew over 36per cent y-o-y with total revenue (excl activation) increasing by more than 19per cent y-o-y. With the increase in collection and operational efficiencies we saw our Operating EBIDTA grow 1.5x y-o-y to Rs 841 mn and the EBIDTA margins subsequently rose 1.3x y-o-y to 21.4per cent. Our product strategy to provide the optimal entertainment choices to our subscribers is bearing fruit as the ARPU has grown 2x y-o-y and we are sure that this growth momentum will only grow stronger", said Rajesh Sethi, SITI Networks Limited.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Reliance, BP joint venture to invest Rs 35,000 crore in KG basin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore for bringing to production three sets of natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST

Jewellery retailer TBZ reports Q1 total income at Rs 430 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Monday reported 4.6 per cent increase in its total income from operations to Rs 429.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (April to June) as compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:30 IST

SG Estates yet again tops customer reviews amongst multiple...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): SG Estates, a Delhi based Real Estate Company has yet again been confirmed as a developer group with least of customer complaints and grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:24 IST

Colive launches premium property in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India's leading tech-based platform for fully-managed rental homes, has announced the launch of a premium property - Colive Signature Towers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Praj joins hands with Brazil-based Dedini lndustrias for ethanol...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies in the Brazilian market.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:25 IST

How to play Rummy at Rummy Passion - a guide for beginners

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Online Rummy is a brainstorming game, and since the day it became digital, people have shown immense interest in the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:22 IST

Raddington Report CEO, Yassin Fawaz - Kingrolodex to focus on...

Washington [USA] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Raddington Report CEO and Publisher Yassin Fawaz - Kingrolodex is all set to provide intelligence to the political and business leaders through his new age media company Raddington Report this election season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:02 IST

MEIL commences iconic Laxmipur Underground Pumping Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 12(ANI/Digpu): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) have made yet another glorious achievement in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:43 IST

Jio GigaFibre service to be launched on Sep 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Jio's much-awaited fibre-to-home service will be launched on September 5, the third anniversary of telecom giant's launch with a base plan starting at Rs 700 per month and a speed of 100 MBPS going up to one GBPS.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:03 IST

MYGLAMM unveils digital campaign 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Premium direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm launched its new disruptive marketing campaign with '#AsliSonaArrested' to unveil POSE, a new camera-ready HD make-up range for consumers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:59 IST

Jio and Microsoft announce alliance to accelerate digital...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm and Microsoft Corporation on Monday announced embarking on a long-term strategic relationship aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of Indian economy and society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:46 IST

Reliance to empower three crore merchants, kirana shop owners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries is working towards empowering three crore merchants and kirana shop owners with its end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack new commerce, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More
iocl