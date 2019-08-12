SITI Networks' all-round performance in Q1FY20 - subscription revenue surges 36 per cent Y-O-Y and 29 per cent Q-O-Q

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, with presence across 580+ locations in India, has released its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY20.

Continuing with the strong performance from last fiscal, SITI reported growth in its Operating EBITDA by 1.5x to Rs 841 Mn in Q1 FY20. Capitalising on the growth opportunity provided by New Tariff Order, SITI has delivered by growing the revenue at a phenomenal rate while maintaining the strict control over the operational efficiencies. This manifested itself in Operating EBITDA Margin expanding significantly by 471 bps y-o-y to 21.4 per cent.

Subscription revenue increased by more than 36 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,932mn in Q1 FY20, aided by improving monetization and up selling better value offerings to our esteemed customers. Total Revenue (excluding activation) also surged up by 20 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,925mn.

To better serve the subscribers under the new regime, SITI has created multiple offerings for the consumers which cater to multiple demographics and geographies.

As a result of these customer-oriented offerings more than 57 per cent of the base opted for these curated MY SITI plans as it gives them the best of content and economic value with minimal effort which has resulted in Digital Subscriber ARPU leaping 2x y-o-y & 1.5x over the previous quarter to Rs 125. This transition has truly resulted in the choice belonging to the consumer now.

"SITI has successfully started to incorporate the New Tariff Order to the very roots of our business and this is validated by the stellar results displayed in the first quarter of current fiscal. Our subscription revenue grew over 36per cent y-o-y with total revenue (excl activation) increasing by more than 19per cent y-o-y. With the increase in collection and operational efficiencies we saw our Operating EBIDTA grow 1.5x y-o-y to Rs 841 mn and the EBIDTA margins subsequently rose 1.3x y-o-y to 21.4per cent. Our product strategy to provide the optimal entertainment choices to our subscribers is bearing fruit as the ARPU has grown 2x y-o-y and we are sure that this growth momentum will only grow stronger", said Rajesh Sethi, SITI Networks Limited.

