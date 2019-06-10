Cargill India
Cargill India

Six mega trends driving nutritional and dietary changes in Asia, as per the latest EIU report - Food for Thought - Eating Better

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:17 IST

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cargill along with Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released a report titled ‘Food for Thought’, as part of a five-part research series.

This report highlights two sides of Asia’s nutritional arc through examining dietary changes across the region and summarizing it in six megatrends - quality not quantity, urbanisation and income, obesity & micro nutrients, diverging outcomes, low nutritional awareness and advertising and social media, that are driving these trends.

Quality not Quantity: The need to switch from ‘more’ food to ‘better’ food will be the tenet for the coming years. Increase in the per capita income and calorie intake graph shows a significant growth in the quantity of food consumed, with most countries consuming more than 2,500 calories per capita daily. As a result, growth in calorie intake is moderating; composition of diets is changing quickly with a growing consumption of protein, especially meat and fish. Asia’s packaged food sector has experienced 4 per cent growth in 2017, highlighting the increase in consumption of processed food as it is more convenient for the consumers and does not bereave nutritional requirement.

Urbanization and income rise lead to a significant nutritional shift: The rapid increase in people moving to urban areas with Delhi and Mumbai pegged to be in the top populated cities by 2030 with a population of 36.1 million and 27.8 million respectively. This along with rise in income amongst consumers has resulted in growing consumer spending, especially on food. Urbanisation and income growth work together to fuel the nutritive change creating sufficient scale economies, driving fast food outlets and supermarkets to build chains. It is also believed to encourage less active lifestyles and greater consumption of convenience food.

Obesity and Micronutrients - Increase in energy density and lower quality of diets: Urbanisation has a direct correlation with obesity. Diets deteriorate during migration to cities, thereby, confirming that nutritional changes occur as people move to urban areas. People in less-developed countries with lower Gross National Income (GNI) per capita are more vulnerable to the negative health consequences of urbanisation. This puts India in a tough spot as despite being the 6th largest economy, it still has a lower GNI per capita as compared to other countries in Asia. However, India has the 4th least obese people in Asia taking BMI as the index for the study with obesity affecting women more than men. Whilst the calorie intake is increasing, the quality of the diet is not. This leads to micronutrient deficiency or “hidden hunger” – people are both overweight or appear healthy but are missing vital nutrients, creating one of the more worrying trends in the region.

Diverging Nutritional Outcomes - Unequal nutritional outcomes stems from Asia’s growing inequality: Despite significant GDP growth across the region, under nutrition is still a key concern in Asia, even as obesity grows. India is the most egregious example of a fast-growing economy with highly unequal nutritional outcome. Structural gender inequality also shapes divergent nutritional outcomes – Female children are more malnourished than male children here. In this context, Cargill’s oils business in India has a corporate responsibility program – Gemini Badhte Kadam, which works with school children to raise nutritional awareness amongst the girl child and works towards bringing nutritional equality between genders. Lower levels of education and literacy among mothers also affect nutritional outcomes. The nutrition–inequality nexus does not only express itself in under nutrition. Poor are also vulnerable to over-nutrition, with overweight and obesity increasing among segments of the urban-dwelling poor.

Low Nutritional Awareness: Awareness about both under nutrition and over-nutrition, varies greatly by country and income level and is especially low in the region. There is a need for greater consumer education across the board. Awareness is especially important among mothers as mothers are the first source of nutrition for a child for ‘first thousand days’ of life. Adults also need to be better educated about the dangers of obesogenic foods and importance of physical exercise.

Social Media & Advertising shaping food trends: The intensity of food advertising in Asia is growing however regulators are increasingly stepping in. Governments including Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea have stepped in to restrict and restrain some types of advertising. By country, Singapore and the Philippines have seen the largest increases in GDA labelling adoption since 2012, with Malaysia and Thailand in the top four for total adoption rates.

Social media will undoubtedly become a key form of communication between consumers and stakeholders in the food industry. Beyond driving trends, it is also likely to become a key channel for advertising and consumer engagement. Growing social media prominence will provide opportunities for companies in the food industry, but it is also likely to spur efforts to closely monitor and regulate this space.

However, there are opportunities for stakeholders to address the above trends. Food fortification and reformulation will remain powerful tools for tackling under nutrition as the former is an efficient and cost-effective way to reduce obesogenic ingredients.

More focus is needed on affordable and quality food in urban environments. Good nutrition needs to be driven by enabling food systems and single-target policies will not be sufficient. Policies on health and nutrition will vary from prescription to advocacy and concerted action has more impact than relying on the trickle-down effects of economic growth.

Clearly, there are no simple solutions, hence the need for policies and programs to help tackle this effectively. In conclusion, efforts that promote the most fundamental aspects of human health, nutrition and hygiene, should undoubtedly be a priority.

“With growing income and urbanisation, nutritional inequalities are also on the rise. In order to tackle this effectively, companies, governments, NGOs and other world organizations should look at working with each other – the goal being to make health a key priority. Being pioneers in the initiative of fortification and working in line with the organisational goal of nourishing the world, it is our responsibility to work towards supporting the food industry and ensuring good health for everyone, across the region”, said Piyush Patnaik, Managing Director, Cargill’s oils business in India

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:20 IST

Innovation by 7th graders to save the ocean

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our oceans have long been used as an intentional dumping ground for all sorts of waste including plastic, sewage, industrial run-off and chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:16 IST

CSS Corp wins "Digital Company of the Year 2019" at BTVI...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company, announced it has won the 'Digital Company of the Year 2019' at the recently concluded BTVI Business Leader of the Year Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:26 IST

Equities trade higher, Nifty settles at 11,923

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Monday with decent gains in IT stocks during the last hour of the session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:06 IST

Max Life Insurance launches unique 'My Protection Quotient' tool...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's fastest growing life insurance companies, today announced the launch of a unique proprietary tool, 'My Protection Quotient' (MyPQ) further fortifying its commitment to ensure financial protecti

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:05 IST

Goyal emphasises on reciprocal market access for Indian goods

Tsukuba (Ibaraki) [Japan], June 10 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has called for de-escalating trade tensions and urged several countries to grant reciprocal market access for Indian products.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:43 IST

ABFRL acquires Jaypore, forays into branded ethnic market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said on Monday it has acquired Jaypore, an Indian online and offline retailer that offers curated collections of handmade, handwoven and handcrafted apparel, jewellery, home textiles and accents based on craft for

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Eros International announces $20 million share repurchase plan

Isle of Man, June 10 (ANI): Entertainment major Eros International Plc has approved a share buyback programme of up to 20 million dollars of outstanding common shares, a development that comes less than a week after rating company Care cut its creditworthiness, citing delays or likely defaults in s

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:15 IST

dunnhumby names Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, announced today the appointment of Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

India's merchandise exports to rise by 2.5 pc in Q1 FY20: Exim Bank

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Export Import (Exim) Bank has forecast that India's merchandise exports will increase from 81.9 billion dollars to 84 billion dollars with an expected growth rate of 2.5 per cent during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 over the corresponding quarter of the

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:01 IST

Consolidate debt affordably by transferring your home loan to...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A home loan balance transfer allows you to refinance an existing home loan through a new financial institution that offers you a more affordable interest rate.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

JSW Steel gets NCLT approval for amalgamation plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): JSW Steel has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the scheme of amalgamating its four units.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:10 IST

L&T Construction bags large contracts for various businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has secured large orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses.

Read More
iocl