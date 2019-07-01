SK Das takes charge as chairman of C&CE Settlement Commission

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): SK Das, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1986 batch, has taken over as the chairman of Customs and Central Excise (C&CE) Settlement Commission.

Prior to his elevation, Das was working as a member of the principal bench of the commission here. There are four benches of the commission, one each in all the four metros in the country and there are 11 members in the commission.

The settlement commission was set up by the Central government in 1999 in a bid to bring about an alternate dispute resolution mechanism and to expedite dispute settlement related to customs, excise and service tax.

On average, the commission receives 600 cases a year. It takes normally five to six months or maximum one year for the settlement of a case by the commission.

After assuming his office, Das said: "My priority will be to expedite pending cases at the commission so as to fast-track justice and also to garner revenue to the government exchequer." (ANI)