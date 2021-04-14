Skilling becomes key HR priority as more companies merge roles: LinkedIn

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Upskilling will be core to the talent strategy and trends like internal mobility, data-led hiring decisions and improving employee experience will be in focus for employers in 2021, the world's largest professional network LinkedIn said on Wednesday.

It launched the first edition of 'Future of Talent' report that looked at the evolving role of HR in India and how talent is hired, engaged with and developed in the new business environment.

In 2020, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India as employees battled long shifts while working remotely.

As signals of a second wave accentuate, the report shows that HR will play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent as 9 in 10 companies agree that HR will now play a key role in helping organisations streamline their business, shape their strategy and hire more efficiently -- even beyond Covid-19.

While remote work becomes a continuing workforce trend, HR professionals are encouraging companies to prioritise employee experience and keep their remote staff engaged.

In fact, more than 8 in 10 (85 per cent) companies are already holding more engagement activities to keep employees inspired and connected with their teams despite working in isolation.

The report also shows that companies in India are significantly more open to hiring remote staff when compared to other Asia Pacific countries.



Given India's greater preference for remote staff, more than 9 in 10 (94 per cent) companies are building a good employer brand by having an active social media presence, and sharing more about their vision and focus on innovation.

Nearly 4 in 5 (80 per cent) companies have already experienced an increased pool of qualified candidates because of their efforts in employer branding.

While skills take the centrestage, many companies are also leaning on data analytics to tap into relevant talent pools when hiring.



LinkedIn's research shows that 91 per cent companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions while 53 per cent frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements.

Besides, to make remote hiring even more efficient, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs.

"It is evident that companies today are realising that businesses succeed when their people succeed, said Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions for India at Linkedin.

"In 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees and hire internally to maximise business growth without expanding operational costs," she said. (ANI)

