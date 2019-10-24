SKV
SKV

SKV presents Workplace Trends Conclave, India

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Studiokon Ventures Private Limited (SKV) presents Workplace Trends, India.
Tushar Mittal, MD, SKV and India Partner for Workplace Trends announces that the conclave will focus on People, Place, and Performance powered by Technology and is being held on Friday, 15th November 2019, 9 am to 7 pm at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.
It is a well-established fact that technology can improve the quality and increase the quantity of jobs in India. As one of the biggest talent markets and housing one of the largest young workforces, it is critical to get 'India Inc' updated on the latest technology trends in the future of Workplaces.
It is our privilege to announce that Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey have confirmed their address to the industry experts and thought leaders on the Government of India's vision of advancing smart skills and New age technologies for connectivity, sustainability, design and Innovation to make the future of work more productive and accessible to women, youth and other communities.
Since the first workplace trends event in London in 2002, the path breaking idea was among the first to look at the now familiar subjects of wellbeing, productivity, creativity, happiness, biomimicry, psychology, biophilia, agile and activity based working, cellular Vs open plan, to name a few. Workplace Trends conclave are about sharing knowledge and connecting people - bringing together professionals with a common goal of making the workplace a great and productive space to be.
With the focus on discovering the latest trends in offices and discuss the disruptive implications of the changing nature of work, SKV is bringing the platform to India wherein the Global leaders will discuss and highlight the Global trends that are shaping the future of workplaces. The speakers from the US, UK, and India will be highlighting up-coming hot topics for the workplace to create fantastic world-class, sustainable, creative, welcoming, and productive spaces.
"Offices are becoming a hallmark of their culture and the embodiment of their Brand philosophies. With the debut of Workplace Trends in India, SKV is providing a unique opportunity to connect innovators and inventors. With the focus on millennial work force, the platform will create a constructive dialogue on the future story of India and trigger policy resolutions for mega trends impacting economy," said Tushar Mittal, MD, SKV and India Partner for Workplace Trends.
"We are absolutely delighted and very excited to be bringing the Workplace Trends Conference to India. We have a fantastic programme lined up with international and also most importantly local speakers and look forward to this being the first of many regular events in the country," said Nigel Oseland, a Co-founder of Workplace Trends Conferences and Founder Workplace Unlimited and Maggie Procopi, Owner and Manager of the Workplace Trends series of conferences.
"Work is the foundation of modern society. Everything that we value is based on work. Old business models are imploding and unsustainable imbalances between supply and demand have put huge additional strains on the governments. But at the same time many new industries are emerging and exploding with billion dollar valuations," said Dr Rubina Mittal, Event and Strategy Partner, India and Professor of Applied Mathematics Delhi University.
The conclave will bring to the forefront all the above issues and more.
We are bringing together the most thoughtful, inspirational, and relevant panelists and speakers for the workplace of today and upcoming future. The speakers for the New Delhi conference are Jitu Virwani, Chairman and MD, Embassy Group Chris Bubb, Senior Partner and Alessandro Ranaldi, Head Workplace Consultancy and Partner, Foster plus partners; Dinesh Malkani, Founder and CEO, Smarten Spaces; Karan Virwani, CWeO, We Work; Manit Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis; Nana Oti-Boateng, Digital Transformation Consultant, Vodafone Group; Neil Usher, Chief Workplace Officer, GoSpace; Nigel Oseland, Director, Workplace Unlimited; Sam Sahni, Regional Principal, Strategy and Dean Rikanovic, Regional Principal, Design, Unispace; Sriram Khattar, MD, Rental Business, DLF.
The Panelists include Anshul Jain, Country Head, India Cushman and Wakefield, India; Amit Banerji, CEO and Founder, Table Space Technologies; Amit Grover, Executive Director, DLF Office Business; Avnish Singh, MD and Country Head, India Tishman Speyer; Bejul Somaia, Partner, Lightspeed; Gurjot Bhatia, MD - Project Management, CBRE, South Asia; Harsh Lambah, Regus, Country Manager; Kelvin Ashby - King, MD, T2 Consulting; Markus Heinrich, Haworth, Senior Workplace Advisor, APAC; Peush Jain, Executive Director and Head of Advisory and Transactions, CBRE, North India; Raman Bountra, Regional Workplace Director, JLL; Yash Gupta, Managing Partner, YG Real Estate; Piyush Gandhi, Head - Occupier Sector, Accounts, Hotels, PDS, JLL India; Rohit Rajput, CEO, Max Ventures; Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO, Max Ventures Assets; Sameer Nayar, Founder and CEO, Buildsupply; Sanjeev Mohanty, MD - South Asia, Middle East and N Africa, Levi Strauss; Shiv Agarwal, MD, ABC Consultants; Sonali Bhagwati, Founding Partner, DPA; Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis; Stefan Gheorghiu, Milicin, Global Head of Real Estate, GFK; Sumit Arora, Senior Director - Head Operations, CBRE; Syed Moinuddin, Project Director India Operations, Google; Vikramjit Singh, HR Head, Fung Group; Vishesh Chandiok, National Managing Partner - Grant Thornton; Abhishek Goenka, MD, Gowrks, Pawan Maini, Country Manager India, MACE; Chulamas Jitpatima, MQDC, Indian Real Estate Director.
BE THE FUTURE OF WORK
Join fellow workplace directors, managers, consultants, change managers, architects, designers, and suppliers in New Delhi on 15 November.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:17 IST

GENUI and PRIMEPULSE invest in Mindcurv

Kochi (Kearala) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Titan Eyeplus forays into smart eyewear with Skyfly Mutrics Smart Eyewear

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its endeavour to offer quality international standards to its consumers, Titan Eyeplus, India's leading optical brand, introduces Skyfly Mutrics Smart eye wear to India in association with Skyfly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Fanzart wins 2 Awards, launches 14 new models at ACETECH, Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:13 IST

Binge on the Festive Fashion Feast with Brand Paisley's Javer Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivity is just around the corner and the festive vibes can already be felt in the air, as Brand Paisley brings to you a wide range of its floral collection- Javer available in bright colors for those ladies who wants to be dressed up has

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:11 IST

SC judgment last straw in contributing to telecom financial...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The telecom sector on Thursday expressed deep disappointment over the Supreme Court's judgment on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which it said will negatively impact incumbent operators by over Rs 92,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:45 IST

Sitharaman calls for more efforts to move up further on Ease Of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed satisfaction on Thursday over India's upward movement in the World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business rankings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:31 IST

InterGlobe posts Rs 1,062 crore loss in Q2 due to high costs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore during the July to September quarter (Q2 FY20).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:47 IST

Intelligentsia organizes one-of-its-kind Mud Festival for Kids

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Intelligentsia, India's one of leading play schools organized an innovative Mud festival at its campus in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:46 IST

Advantage Club re-inventing USD 3 Billion HR Industry in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the vast outcome of multiple industries and companies in India in the past decade, retaining good talent has become harder, and the role of the HR in planning and driving strategies has become equally important as technology or business leadership

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:45 IST

This Diwali, gift a healthy lifestyle with PLAY (PLAYGO and PLAYFIT)

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, instead of the same old packet of sweets or home decorations, why not try giving a fit and healthy lifestyle to family and friends!

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:28 IST

Equity gauges close flat but telecom, banking stocks plunge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Equity gauges wiped out early gains on Thursday and witnessed bouts of volatility as investor sentiment swayed by the trends of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly poll results.

Read More
iocl