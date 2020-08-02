SleepX expands its product portfolio by venturing into the furniture category

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd (Makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell) has announced its foray into the furniture category with the launch of a premium offering 'Sheesham Wood Bed'.

With a vision to be a 'bed essential' brand and provide a one-stop solution for a good sleep and ease of purchase, SleepX has launched two sizes of the bed- King and Queen.

Expertly crafted from Kiln-dried Sheesham wood, SleepX's wooden bed promises a premium quality in a DIY format so that customers can themselves assemble the bed easily. The bed has a beautiful crafted checkerboard design in natural honey wood finish colour. The back is slanted to give additional support while sitting. The beds are 100 per cent termite resistance, offer 3-year brand warranty and can comfortably bear a weight of 350 Kgs.

"The furniture segment has a huge potential for branded products. Consumers are looking for great aesthetics, quality assurance, warrantees and good after sales service -some of which are currently lacking in the unbranded segment. After establishing ourselves in the mattress segment in less than a year, we are all set to provide consumers a bouquet of quality products and services in household furniture," said Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd, while speaking on the launch.

The value offering of the bed is its key attraction as consumers today are looking for great aesthetics, quality and durable products. This premium furniture range will also be a part of Amazon and Flipkart events in August.

Before venturing into the furniture category, SleepX started with one of the finest mattresses for its customers, be it the Ortho Memory Foam Mattress, Dual Mattress, Orthopaedic Cool Gel or the Exceller range. Now with premium quality bed range, SleepX is all set to blend comfort and hygiene to promote quality sleep for a healthier lifestyle.

For the perfect product experience, please visit the website: SleepX.com and other e-comm players - Amazon and Flipkart.

Price range starts at Rs 14,100 for a queen size bed.

