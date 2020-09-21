SleepX urges you to beware of who you let into your bed with its latest NotInMyBed campaign

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd (makers of the Flagship brand Sleepwell) has announced the launch of a brand-new and quirky campaign titled '#NotInMyBed'

The campaign humorously targets millennials whose lives revolve around exploring the unexplored through their hyper-connected dating and social media connections. Through this campaign, the brand aims to put the spotlight on germs present in one's mattresses and how SleepX comes to their rescue by ensuring a safe and comfortable sleep.

The new-age mattress brand connects with the youth through this innovative campaign by portraying the germs and microbes in the mattress as three creeps from the digital age namely - Social Bacteria, Mighty Dust Mite and Clingy Fungus, who want to get into your bed.

This is where SleepX helps the younger generation to say '#NotInMyBed' with an anti-bacterial mattress solution equipped with Neem Fresche technology that will keep the germs away from their beds. The #NotInMyBed campaign targets digitally connected individuals that are the drivers of various consumer segments and spend an average of 17 hours per week on the internet.

"Sheela Foam has always designed its products keeping the consumer at its heart. With our latest offering of SleepX mattresses, we are catering to the lifestyle of today's younger generation that spends a large amount of their time unwinding and working on their beds. Through this campaign we wanted to make them aware of the germs that breed on their mattress and make them wary of who they unknowingly let into their beds. Through #NotInMyBed, we have given a quirky and relatable spin to our communication in order to connect with our audience in a language they understand," said Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd, on the campaign.



"We wanted to launch this brand in a way that not only resonates with the young generation in its messaging but also in its execution. Hygiene and anti-bacterial are typically not sexy propositions, and that goes for the category as a whole. But we have brought it to life in a way that's very slice millennial life. Germs telling you how much they enjoyed sleeping with you is the best way to caution millennials about who they let into their beds. This campaign has pushed the envelope on what can be done in this category and we hope to do more clutter-breaking initiatives in the future," said Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Gurgaon, while speaking about brand positioning through this campaign.

SleepX has one of the finest products for its customers, be it the Ortho Memory Foam Mattress, Dual Mattress, or the Exceller range. All SleepX mattresses have the patented Neem Fresche technology from Sheela Foam that ensures health and hygiene. Every SleepX mattress comes with a 100 Nights Trial, Free delivery to the doorstep and Cash on Delivery facility for the consumers.

In addition, since there is no standardisation of bed sizes in the country, consumers can also order customised sizes. Its ecommerce site was designed keeping in mind the changing buying habits of the consumers, in order to create brand differentiation and connect with the younger audience.

A leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971. Sheela Group is committed to a one-point programme that of bringing comfort, convenience and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man.

The winning brands of Sheela Group includes, SLEEPWELL - The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, FEATHER FOAM - A Pure PU Foam, LAMIFLEX - A superior quality POLYETHER/POLYESTER foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU Foam in the country.

