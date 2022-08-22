Sleepyhead launches its furniture portfolio with a National Campaign Ft. Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading D2C brand Sleepyhead has launched its furniture portfolio with a national campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.

This is the second leg of their 'Fabulous Living' campaign and showcases Ranveer endorsing the brand's signature sofa and recliner.

The campaign marks the brand's mission to establish itself as a complete home lifestyle brand and grow its furniture portfolio to 20% of its revenue by FY 22-23. Sleepyhead's furniture range, headlined by stylish sofas and comfy recliners also offers a wide range of bedroom and living room furniture such as beds, coffee tables, bookshelves and more.

Mathew Joseph, CEO and Co-founder Sleepyhead said, "There is a huge need gap in the market for home and lifestyle products for new age home makers. They seek contemporary furniture that suits their design sensibilities without compromising on quality at accessible prices. At Sleepyhead we are committed to fulfilling this need gap by making furniture that makes everyday living fun and fabulous. Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador is the perfect choice as he personifies the brand's quirk, commitment to quality and design. Our 'Fabulous Living' campaign fuels our growth plan to be a 300Cr brand by FY 22-23 with 20 per cent revenue contribution from furniture."

Sleepyhead's new campaign catches Ranveer at home waiting for his friends and in a cute love-hate moment with his stylish Sleepyhead sofa. He flaunts the sofa, its unique design and its German tested durability but at the same time is trying to hide it, before his friends arrive. Ranveer explains that this is to keep the spotlight on him during his own party. But his friends show up before he has a chance to hide it and as Ranveer expected, they completely overlook him and swoon over the sofa and its beautiful design. The film ends with Ranveer happily surrendering his spotlight to his Sleepyhead sofa.



Sleepyhead started in 2017 to cater to the unmet needs of the digital first mattress shopper. The brand broke category norms by launching the revolutionary Bed-In-A-Box concept and later introduced India's first 100-night trial offer for the customer. Through design-first products, customer-centric service and competitive pricing Sleepyhead has made its way into many homes and reported 100% growth last financial year. With the expansion of its furniture portfolio and partnership with Ranveer Singh, Sleepyhead is aiming for another 100% jump and Pan-India market expansion.

Sleepyhead is a D2C lifestyle and home decor brand made for the digital native Indian millennial & Gen Z, headquartered in Bengaluru. Started in 2017 Sleepyhead launched the unique Bed-In-A-Box concept in India and broke category norms. After expanding into furniture, Sleepyhead is today India's fastest-growing furniture start-up brand. Its thoughtfully created lifestyle furniture range makes everyday living fun and fabulous. The brand caters to the underserved needs of the new-age Indian customer by making great designs accessible without compromising on quality and service.

