The company is one of India’s large third-party logistics solutions providers
The company is one of India’s large third-party logistics solutions providers

Slump in auto sector pulls down Mahindra Logistics profit by 24 pc

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An unprecedented slowdown in the automotive sector pulled down Mahindra Logistics profit after tax to Rs 19 crore in the first fiscal quarter, 24 per cent lower from Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
The profit before tax was also down 24 per cent from Rs 38 crore to Rs 29 crore. Revenue came down by 3 per cent from Rs 928 crore to Rs 899 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) however moved up 8 per cent to Rs 47 crore in Q1 FY20 from Rs 43 crore in Q1 FY19. Still, the earnings per share are down by 23 per cent from Rs 3.36 to Rs 2.60.
"This quarter saw a mixed performance from the end-use sectors," said CEO of Mahindra Logistics Pirojshaw Sarkari. "The auto industry is facing its worst slowdown in a long time. This impacted our supply chain management business."
On the other hand, consumer, pharma and e-commerce verticals continued to grow.
"I am confident about long-term growth prospects of the organised third-party logistics industry in the country. Keeping that in mind, we have continued to invest in our digital and transformation projects," Sarkari said in a statement on Thursday.
Mahindra Logistics serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobile, engineering, consumer goods and e-commerce. The company pursues an asset-light business model, providing customised and technology-enabled solutions that span across the supply chain and people transport operations.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Parliament passes bill to amend IBC Code

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Parliament on Thursday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that provides a 330-day timeline for insolvency resolution process and specifies minimum payouts to operational creditors in any resolution plan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:18 IST

Sensex dips 463 points amid weak global cues, Nifty sinks below 11,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained under selling pressure on Thursday and tumbled over 1 per cent amid mixed corporate earnings, weakness in global markets and the US Federal Reserve's comments a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:05 IST

Varun Beverages reports 36 pc jump in Q2 revenue, PAT up 32 pc...

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Varun Beverages Limited (VBL), a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo worldwide, said on Thursday its revenue from operations grew 36.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,810 crore in second quarter of 2019 (April to June).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:17 IST

CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth in FY20 to 6.9 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Global analytical firm CRISIL on Thursday sliced its estimate of India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal 2019-20 following a triangulation of downside risks: weak monsoon, slowing global growth and sluggish h

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:45 IST

Mushkil romantic song 'Yun Hi Nahin' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The makers of the most awaited horror film 'Mushkil' released their third song titled 'Yun Hi Nahin' and it's all about Kunaal and Nazia's sensational romance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:09 IST

Fed rate cut negative for bank profitability, can prompt further...

New York [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The cut in US Fed funds rate is credit negative for American banks, applying renewed pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) and profitability that could stimulate further consolidation of the sector, Moody's Analytics said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:24 IST

Sensex crashes 485 points, Nifty sinks below 11,000 as media,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning losses around noon on Thursday tracking global cues as both US and Asian markets fell on less-than-expected dovish remarks from the US Fed Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:22 IST

Sales growth boosts production in July, PMI at two-month high of 52.5

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Economic growth in India's manufacturing industry was sustained in July with companies scaling up production in response to a quicker upturn in factory orders, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:03 IST

BharatPe launches first ad campaign with Salman Khan, to invest...

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - India's leading fintech company, pioneering in UPI payments and digital lending for shop owners, is launching its brand campaign with Salman Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:43 IST

Escorts posts over 13 pc decline in tractor sales during July

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd said on Thursday its agri machinery division sold 4,860 tractors in July against 5,610 in the same month of last year, marking a decline of 13.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:49 IST

Ashok Leyland Q1 profit drops by 45 pc to Rs 230 crore, to raise...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has reported 45 per cent drop in its profit after tax at Rs 230 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 422 crore in the same quarter o

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices back in negative zone, Wipro and Bharti Infratel gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were lower again during early hours on Thursday tracking global cues as both US and Asian markets fell on less-than-expected dovish remarks from the US Fed Reserve.

Read More
iocl