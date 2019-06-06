Bikash Goduka (Director), Mr. Raj Kumar Goduka (Chairman), Prakash Goduka (MD)
SM Freshy takes a unique initiative; connects North-east to tourists with Freshy product range

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:10 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): North-eastern brands, in general, hold the essence of authenticity and natural origin. While brands are many, only a few names have been able to make an impact.
One such name is SM Group (Freshy">Freshy) which has been making waves across the nation.
Founded by Raj Kumar Goduka, the company employs over 800 employees, with a 700-strong nationwide distributor network. SM Freshy">Freshy, which was built to provide employment in the northeast, has taken a step further, by promoting tourism in the state through its unique range of 100 per cent authentic food products. Some exotic Northeast - based locations promoted via Freshy">Freshy include Kaziranga in Assam, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, Hornbill festival in Nagaland, etc.
"Almost every brand based out of Northeast tries to leverage the name to grow sales and build credibility across the nation - but what does Northeast get in return?", said Prakash Goduka, Managing Director, SM Freshy">Freshy.
"Every juice pack from the Freshy">Freshy flagship will carry a short description of scenic Northeast tourist spots. Freshy">Freshy products are currently available across the entire North-Indian belt with export networks across multiple nations. Through this initiative, we plan to promote tourism in the region, and boost employability, along with multiple earning opportunities for the rural population", said Bikash Goduka, Director, SM Freshy">Freshy.
SM Freshy">Freshy is a pan-India brand with export partners across Qatar, Hongkong, Africa, etc among others. Its product portfolio includes drinks, jams, canned food, sauces, packaged water, etc. With strict quality check & packaging norms, SM Freshy">Freshy has observed incremental growth over the years.
SM Freshy">Freshy is an ISO 22000 - certified company where a well-qualified team of professionals monitor and manage the incoming raw materials, packaging materials, on-line process control and finished verification. SM Freshy">Freshy has invested in large-format highly mechanised processing units that eliminate the chances of aberration and adulteration at each stage of product manufacture. Freshy">Freshy's latest manufacturing plant spans across 100,000 sq ft, wherein it is capable of producing mega quantities with ease and efficiency, while retaining the required freshness and consistency in taste.
In an ever-evolving digital world, Freshy">Freshy has managed to not just grow, but flourish, despite its absence from online retail channels.
"We started small with only 7-10 employees and 5-10 distributors, back in 2005. Since then, by assuring industry-leading quality and our commitment of 100 per cent authentic products, we have grown to over 800 employees and 700+ distributors, in India alone", explained Raj Kumar, Chairman, SM Freshy">Freshy
SM Freshy">Freshy, according to the leadership team, is a first-generation business - the Goduka family has been responsible for its incremental growth over the years.
"We don't expand into new markets until we are the market leaders in our current ones. Once we have a presence across 90 per cent of shops in a particular market, we connect new customers in a new market with our industry-leading authentic food products", concluded Prakash.
This ideology of stable - yet - incremental growth has been driving Freshy">Freshy's growth over the years, and is set to surge even further, with ongoing on boarding of new distributors across India, and abroad.
Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:20 IST

iocl