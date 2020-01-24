SmartOwner's real estate division, Prime One Corp, launches highly anticipated luxury residential line

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SmartOwner, Asia's fastest-growing real estate investment marketplace, has launched two luxury apartment projects in Bengaluru through its developmental wing, Prime One Corp, in association with Enessen Estates, thus cementing its enviable leadership position as a fully integrated real estate services firm offering investors and buyers a unique value proposition.

Having built a huge competitive advantage in the investment space through an industry-beating combination of financial expertise, legal acumen, and real estate development experience, SmartOwner has accelerated its meteoric rise, bringing its world-class teams of architects, designers, and project managers with decades of experience to execute the most successful cutting edge projects in India under its brand Prime One Corp.

"At a time where real estate developers are struggling for finance, and investment firms are unable to find high-quality project partners, Prime One Corp has launched two spectacular projects in great locations," said Vikram Chari, Founder and CEO of SmartOwner.

The market is already reacting to these launches with a strong pipeline of pre-bookings, and inventory is expected to sell out in record time on both these exciting launches," added Chari.

Centreo: Luxury Apartments in South Bengaluru

This internationally designed project, with its exceptional emphasis on luxury, meticulous attention to detail and an unbeatable location, is set to send waves through the market.

These lifestyle homes have been designed by Jeff Kiser, an acclaimed architect from the US, in collaboration with Thomas Associates. Centreo features a spectacular rooftop infinity pool, luxurious sky lounges, large balconies in individual apartments and state-of-the-art sports facilities.

The Treeline: Ultra-luxury Apartments in Jakkur Plantation

With its well-earned reputation as a luxury neighbourhood of North Bengaluru, Jakkur Plantation is gearing up for a jewel in its crown, The Treeline, an ultra-luxury apartment complex that features India's first vertical forest, has been designed by Jeff Kiser, an acclaimed architect from the U.S., in collaboration with Bengaluru's Thomas Associates.

The Treeline sets a new benchmark in a neighborhood already brimming with luxury residences, showcasing unique features like India's first vertical forest, apartments have direct private elevator access, garden and forest views from every room, a beautiful infinity pool, and massive balcony lounges to enjoy Bengaluru's weather with friends and family.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



