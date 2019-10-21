Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.

The survey was conducted as they took a poll of 20,000 followers on their app and site with demographics 18 to 30 years of age.

Millions of people, who earlier lacked facilities, now have access to smartphones and henceforth the installed cameras, igniting their passion for photography and aiding them in stepping closer to their aspirations.

The consistent progress of social media has catalysed millennial's passion for photography as they absorb inspiration online and unfurl further opportunities for smartphone camera users. Eliminating the hassle of a professional camera, its base, stand and other equipment, smartphone cameras have enabled an individual to capture a moment instantly.

The survey further reflected the following:

The camera setup that intrigued the majority of the audience

66 per cent of the people prefer multiple cameras in which triple-camera phones win by 45 per cent inclination followed by the four-camera setups.

All about the 'trending' smartphone

Google wins most popular smartphone camera brand with 49 per cent preference followed by Apple's iPhones at 12 per cent.

Talking software is the new cool

Two out of three people in the survey suggested that they would like AI in the camera. Around 50 per cent of the users want AI to improve the night mode closely followed by scene detection mode.

Five out of ten people don't use the AR features on their smartphones and only 18 per cent of the users use pro-mode on a regular basis.

Smartphones taking over

70 per cent of the users do not take more than 10 pictures in a day

45 per cent of the photos taken are of landscapes followed by portraits at 30 per cent and street photos at 23 per cent.

70 per cent of the users feel that GCAM Support is only a good to have whereas 25 per cent feel it's a must-have.

40 per cent of the users watch/read photography tips online regularly.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

