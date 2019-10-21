Mr. Phone - Infographics on How Indian Millennial’s are Using Smartphone Cameras
Mr. Phone - Infographics on How Indian Millennial’s are Using Smartphone Cameras

Smartphone Cameras Upping the Game for Millennials says Mr Phone

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:44 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mr Phone, one of India's fastest-growing technology publications, conducted a survey to understand the modern-day utility of smartphone cameras.
The survey was conducted as they took a poll of 20,000 followers on their app and site with demographics 18 to 30 years of age.
Millions of people, who earlier lacked facilities, now have access to smartphones and henceforth the installed cameras, igniting their passion for photography and aiding them in stepping closer to their aspirations.
The consistent progress of social media has catalysed millennial's passion for photography as they absorb inspiration online and unfurl further opportunities for smartphone camera users. Eliminating the hassle of a professional camera, its base, stand and other equipment, smartphone cameras have enabled an individual to capture a moment instantly.
The survey further reflected the following:
The camera setup that intrigued the majority of the audience
66 per cent of the people prefer multiple cameras in which triple-camera phones win by 45 per cent inclination followed by the four-camera setups.
All about the 'trending' smartphone
Google wins most popular smartphone camera brand with 49 per cent preference followed by Apple's iPhones at 12 per cent.
Talking software is the new cool
Two out of three people in the survey suggested that they would like AI in the camera. Around 50 per cent of the users want AI to improve the night mode closely followed by scene detection mode.
Five out of ten people don't use the AR features on their smartphones and only 18 per cent of the users use pro-mode on a regular basis.
Smartphones taking over
70 per cent of the users do not take more than 10 pictures in a day
45 per cent of the photos taken are of landscapes followed by portraits at 30 per cent and street photos at 23 per cent.
70 per cent of the users feel that GCAM Support is only a good to have whereas 25 per cent feel it's a must-have.
40 per cent of the users watch/read photography tips online regularly.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:38 IST

Marconi Society's Celestini Program Recognizes Indian Students...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Marconi Society, dedicated to celebrating, inspiring and connecting the innovators building tomorrow's digitally inclusive world, has awarded top prizes to students in India who crafted innovative solutions that address the growing chal

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:48 IST

Winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards - Zambia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Fashion Awards in partnership with H.E. Esther Lungu, The First Lady of Zambia, together with Zambia Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:46 IST

Market leading manufacturing companies in India recognized for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted the sixth annual edition of its flagship awards platform - National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) which is to recognize the companies which have successfully

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:40 IST

VLCC Wellscience further expands its footprint in nutraceutical business

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Wellness and Beauty services and products brand, VLCC has strengthened its presence in the Nutraceuticals domain with the launch of Family Fit Protein Heath Powder though it's direct selling company, VLCC Wellscience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:39 IST

K Sera Sera to make a case for Free Cinema in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based K Sera Sera is planning to conduct Pan-India survey to gather information about people living in remote areas and willing to watch free movies on a regular basis in a theatre near them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

World Animal Protection launches city wide campaign on Better Dairy

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare organisation - World Animal Protection launched their city-wide 'Better Dairy' campaign in New Delhi on Saturday, October 19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Gift the goodness of health this Diwali with California Walnuts

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diwali is the time when the festive spirit is at its peak and everyone revels in meeting their friends and relatives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:12 IST

CreditAccess Grameen expands presence in five new states

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Leading microfinance institution CreditAccess Grameen Ltd said on Monday that it expanded its footprint in five new states during June to September.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:47 IST

Strike in public sector banks on Tuesday to paralyse operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Public sector banking operations are likely to be hit on Tuesday due to a day-long strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

Jio launches new plans with simple pricing, uniform data benefits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Less than two weeks after introducing interconnect user charges (IUCs) for its subscribers, Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled four all-in-one plans with different validity benefits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:05 IST

Govt fixes issue price of Rs 3,835 per gram for 6th tranche of gold bonds

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The government on Monday fixed the issue price for sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds at Rs 3,835 per gramme with settlement date as October 30.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:56 IST

Gujarat's largest readymade garments store, Clustor launched in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): If festive season shopping is on your mind, look no further than Clustor.

Read More
iocl