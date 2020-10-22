Smartworks partners with Routematic to assist its enterprise clients return to work safely

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To assist its member organizations in returning to the workplace, Smartworks - a market leader in shared office space has partnered with Routematic- an award-winning urban mobility startup to facilitate daily commute to and from Smartworks shared offices.

The post-COVID-19 world will have one constant - social distancing - which means, workplaces and daily office commute must be redesigned to ensure safety. Routematic's mobility solutions entail contact tracing, zone-based routing, and social radius support to minimize COVID-19 risks and enable contactless daily commute experience.

"This strategic partnership comes at a time when offices are reopening, and the need for safe travel for employees remains the biggest concern. Employees emerging from lockdowns feel uncomfortable using public transport and hence the need for a reliable and safe office commute. Our partnership with Routematic will complement our existing service offerings and will provide our members with the convenience and safety, especially in these difficult times," said, Harsh Binani, Co-founder, Smartworks.

"As the workforce attempts to return to the office, it is important to give confidence to the returning employees on the health and safety front right from the point where they step out from their homes. Routematic's office commute solution addresses the concerns of physical distancing, hygiene, and safety, making it easier for organizations to manage COVID-19 risks better. Routematic's innovative mobility solutions are uniquely complementary to Smartworks state-of-the-art workplace. We are proud to partner with Smartworks who share the same vision and are committed to providing a safer and smarter workplace to the enterprises," said Surajit Das, CEO Routematic, commenting on the partnership.

Organizations that are planning to return to Smartworks can benefit from this association and create better and safer commute experiences for their employees that will further enhance collaboration and productivity at optimal costs.

Smartworks is India's largest provider of agile workspaces, with a footprint of over 4 million square feet across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune) catering to more than 400 organizations across large enterprises, SMEs and established startups.

Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by focusing on design, hospitality, technology and customer delight experience. Smartworks is also the only Indian agile workspace provider to have become profitable in India.

Central to this ambition is the company's motto, 'Workspaces that work for you', with the vision of creating the perfect environment by just not building communities, but also ensuring their member employees are productive in the workplace.

For more information, log in to www.smartworksoffice.com.

Routematic is an urban mobility solution for daily office commute, helping companies with round the clock employee shifts, augment their transport service experiences. Routematic's route planning, fleet aggregation and dispatch platform harnesses both demand and supply-side capabilities to deliver unmatched safety, reliability, cost operations, on-time performance, and 100 per cent compliance.

