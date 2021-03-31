SME Corner secures funding from Aviator EMF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/Digpu): Aviator EMF, in a recent round of investments, co-invested in Digikredit's SMEcorner, along with Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund, through NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures). The investment will go towards Digikredit's working capital and expansion plans.

Aviator Emerging Market Fund operates under a License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. It is also registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Foreign Portfolio Investor. The fund has a clear focus on the Financial Services Sector, particularly NBFCs and Microlenders in India.

SMEcorner is the trade name of Digikredit Pvt. Ltd., a cutting-edge Fintech lender that provides collateral-free enterprise loans to SMEs in India within 24 hours. Digikredit is currently present in 22 Cities across 7 States. They use a proprietary online platform that incorporates machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence to meet working capital needs of businesses and empower women entrepreneurs in India.

Aviator particularly favors investing in NBFCs that are focused on providing financial services to small businesses or individuals, and especially seeks out companies that empower women entrepreneurs.



"With this investment in Digikredit, we are reiterating our passion of financing exceptional companies that are making a difference in people's lives. With Digikredit, we take great satisfaction knowing that our investment in this company directly impacts and empowers thousands of businesses by providing MSME loans, and Women Entrepreneur Loans to meet the needs of working capital, and encourage women entrepreneurs in India," said Mohit Chandrani, Investment Advisor at Aviator EMF, speaking about the investment.

The Aviator Emerging Market Fund operates under a Category 1 Global Business License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission ("FSC") to operate as a self-managed Collective Investment Scheme under the Securities Act 2005 and to be qualified as an expert fund under the Securities (Collective Investment Schemes And Closed-End Funds) Regulations 2008 of Mauritius (an "Expert Fund").

The Fund is focused on Emerging Markets like India, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and non-EMs like the US, UK, when superior earnings opportunities present themselves. For more information, visit www.aviator-emf.com

SMEcorner (Digikredit Pvt. Ltd.) is a new generation Fintech lender that provides collateral-free enterprise loans to SMEs in India in as little as 24 hours. To meet the needs of working capital and empower women entrepreneurs in India, they have products like Unsecured Business Loans and Loan Against Property, as well as special products like MSME Loans and Women Entrepreneur Loans. For more information, visit www.Digikredit.com

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

