Mirchi Cover Star
Mirchi Cover Star

Smule Mirchi Cover Star - New Gems are Discovered

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): South India's biggest cover artist hunt - Smule Mirchi Cover Star South, culminated on September 27, 2019.
Smule Mirchi Cover Star was held in four languages Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu respectively.
People were asked to participate in Smule Mirchi Cover Star Digitally via Facebook, Instagram and Youtube through numerous posts. RJ Smitha and RJ Teju from Radio Mirchi Kannada, RJ Hrushee and Rj Sanjay from Radio Mirchi Malayalam, RJ ABV and RJ Vijju from Radio Mirchi Telugu and RJ Saba and RJ Shiv Shankari from Radio Mirchi Tamil called out people for participation by posting their call out videos on Smule Mirchi cover star's handles on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.
Celebrities like Anudeep Dev, Sony Komanduri and Vishnu Priya also posted their videos to call out people to participate in Smule Mirchi cover star South.
After the participation phase, top 22 were selected on the basic of scoring in each four languages. Out of the top 22 contestants top 3 were selected for each four languages on the basic of voting.
Top 3 of each language competed in front of jury in the jury round. Jury members for Tamil were Shakthisree Gopalan, Vishnupriya Ravi and Kaushshik Krish, for Telugu the jury were Vishnupriya, Sony Kommanduri and Roll Rida, for Malayalam Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Ann Amie were the jury members and for Kannada the jury members were Supriya Lohith, Manikanth Kadri and Santosh Venky.
The judges had a tough task of selecting the winner who wins a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the Mirchi Music Awards South in front of the South's biggest music celebrities. After gruelling live auditions in front of the judges, Soundarya Sakalya was declared as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Telugu, Shaun Thomas was the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Malayalam, Vasundhara Shiva Kumar was the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Kannada and Swetha Somasundaran was the Winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Tamil. All the winners from the respective languages will perform live at the Mirchi Music Awards South. Smule Mirchi Cover Star has indeed been a spectacular platform for every aspiring cover artist and there are plans to have the second season in Hindi across the country.
Smule Mirchi Cover Star, title sponsor Smule, music partner Furtados School of Music, a property of Radio Mirchi.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:25 IST

KPMG in India and NIIT launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy to...

New Delhi [India] Nov 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): KPMG in India, a leading professional services firm and NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy in India for building skills and talent for Finan

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Acquist Realty Group banks on London Realty connect to reinforce...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acquist Realty, a leading real estate firm, announced on November 14, 2019, that London Realty Connect, its real estate venture with UK focus, has completed over one year of operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:21 IST

On Children's Day, VLCC embarks Anti Child-Obesity campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Wellness and beauty services brand VLCC Founder Vandana Luthra announces a campaign launch for awareness regarding child obesity on the occasion of children's day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:17 IST

29th CREDAI-MCHI Exhibition promises to be a bonanza for the Home Buyers

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): When you visit the Property Expo, you have a chance to win a free house or get a discount voucher or avail of the various subvention schemes put forth by the developers on a platter to help you make that final decision to buy a home.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:47 IST

Grasim clocks Q2 net profit of Rs 1,002 crore against y-o-y loss...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Aditya Birla-led Grasim Industries on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,002 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY20) against a loss of Rs 1,468 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:56 IST

GSTR-9, GSTR-9C simplified with last dates of submission extended

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government on Thursday decided to extend dates of filing Form GSTR-9 (annual return) and Form GSTR-9C (reconciliation statement) for 2017-18 to December 31 and for 2018-19 to March 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex gains 170 points, ICICI Bank and Infosys top performers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Equities witnessed a choppy trading session on Thursday with low investor confidence but critical parameters closed in the positive territory.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Moody's affirms RIL's Baa2 ratings with stable outlook

Singapore, Nov 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Thursday affirmed Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL's) Baa2 domestic long-term issuer rating and foreign currency senior unsecured rating.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:13 IST

JSPL's mining business in South Africa turns around

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday its step-down subsidiary Jindal Mining SA Proprietary Ltd (JMSA) has turned around and reported cash profits in the recently completed quarter ending September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:55 IST

BBG-BTCT has successfully completed 10 percent revamping of the...

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT), a sister concern of Building Blocks Group has successfully completed 10 per cent of its first phase of the 100 government schools adopted to provide quality education to students, especially girl child.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:46 IST

Meet the mastermind behind TAVF Suresh Kurapaty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/Digpu): On a busy Thursday morning in Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre fourth edition of The Activation Venues Forum by Umbrella Aegis was inaugurated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:41 IST

India Emerging as regional hub for Pilot Training

New Delhi/Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's aviation market is growing steadily and is expected to become the third largest in the world by 2024.

Read More
iocl