SNAP Test 2020 allows a candidate a maximum of two attempts for the first time

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced that this year, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP) will be conducted with a few necessary changes, keeping the safety of candidates in mind during the current pandemic.

For the first time SNAP will allow candidates to take two attempts out of the three tests to be conducted for 2020.

The University also announced the commencement of the registration process of SNAP 2020, for admission to 24 MBA programmes offered by 15 Institutes. The online registration has startedfrom 24th September and will end on 28th November 2020.

Candidates planning to apply for this entrance test can do so by filling up the registration form online. At the time of SNAP Test registration, the candidate can select the programme(s) and pay the respective registration fee as well.

The SNAP Test registration fee is Rs 1750/- per test and the programme registration fee is Rs 1000/- per programme. The SNAP Test / programme registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee online through Billdesk Gateway, Easebuzz Payment Gateway, Indian Bank Gateway & also through demand draft.

SNAP Test carries 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative.

The time duration for the test is 1 hour. Each question carries 1 mark for a correct answer and every incorrect answer attracts 25 per cent negative marks.



All the 15 Institutes will shortlist the candidates for further admission process - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

"We are happy to announce that SNAP has made some significant changes this year, keeping the ongoing crisis in mind. For the first time SNAP has increased the attempts by allowing a candidate to appear for the test twice. Every year a large number of students take admission through this process, and we are hopeful that even during this pandemic we will be able to surpass the previous years' application records. I wish all the best to the candidates yet to appear for this test. Good Luck and give your best!" said Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is nestled on a beautiful 300-acre campus, the Symbiosis Knowledge Village, on the outskirts of the city of Pune in Maharashtra, India (in addition to eight campuses in other areas of Pune as well as off campus centres in Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur & Nashik).

The genesis of the University stems from the Symbiosis Society, a 'Not for Profit' organisation. Its growth reflects the dynamic changes in Indian society. It would not be far-fetched to claim that the history of the University is intertwined with the history of Management education in India. Today, SIU is a clear leader in management education with several of its management Institutes ranked amongst the best in the country and its alumni occupying leadership positions across the world.

Cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure positively impact the delivery of world-class education. Diversity in the classroom and faculty rooms, internships and value-added activities lead towards the holistic development of students.

The University's ultimate aim is to participate in the task of inculcating knowledge and hone skills which are vital to the professionals who graduate from the University.

This year SNAP will be conducted in 94 cities across the country on 20th December 2020, 6th and 9th January 2021 between 11.am and 12 noon. For online application, please log in tosnaptest.org.

