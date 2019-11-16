SOAIS opens Global Development Center at Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS), leading enterprise IT solutions provider has announced the opening of its Global Development Center at Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a Nasdaq listed global leader in electronics manufacturing.

The facility was inaugurated by the customer's Global management team on November 15, 2019 at ITPL, Bengaluru.

On this occasion, SOAIS' Founder Nimish Sanghi said that the facility is a showcase of a strong commitment to long-term strategic relationships with the customer.

For the last four years, SOAIS has been associated with their internal digital transformation initiatives and made significant contributions in saving costs and fostering innovation.

This facility will help strengthen the partnership and facilitate an increased level of engagement between the companies.

SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS) is a leading enterprise IT solutions provider with a passion for customer satisfaction, technology innovation and profound business process expertise.

It offers a full spectrum of technology solutions in Enterprise Cloud and On-premise (Oracle SaaS, PeopleSoft, Workday), Test Automation (Worksoft, Selenium), and RPA (Worksoft, UiPath).

Founded in 2006, SOAIS has global offices at Bangalore, Chicago and Kolkata. SOAIS has a strategic global alliance with Worksoft and also an Oracle Gold partner.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir).

