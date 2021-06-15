SOBHA Ltd. introduces SOBHA Townpark, inspired by New York Skyline at Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SOBHA, India's most credible and admired real estate brand is introducing SOBHA Townpark at Yadavanahalli, Bengaluru.

SOBHA Townpark is an integrated township located in Yadavanahalli, a promising location in South Bengaluru that offers serene yet connected living. Sprawling across lush open spaces, SOBHA Townpark is a first-of-its-kind luxury residential township in Bengaluru, themed on the architectural footsteps of New York.

Speaking on the announcement, Ravi Menon, Chairman, SOBHA Ltd. said, "With SOBHA Townpark, we have re-imagined the architectural brilliance of New York through iconic residential towers, a glitzy shopping mall, and top-of-the-line amenities."



The location of SOBHA Townpark stands testimony to SOBHA's commitment to ensure that no aspect of a home - including its location - is overlooked. Carefully chosen to provide the best of both worlds to people who prefer quietude, but never want to be away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Yadavanahalli comes as the perfect choice. It offers immense connectivity and has just about everything individuals and families need to live in a buzzing yet tranquil locale with 70 per cent wide open spaces.

LIVE CONNECTED, LIVE EASY

Promising unparalleled luxury, a slice of New York, modern living, seamless connectivity - SOBHA Townpark is located in the vicinity of educational institutions, hospitals, workplaces, and more. Meant for the well-travelled with a penchant for the finer things in life, SOBHA Townpark lets the connoisseur live the New York life, right here in Bengaluru!

