KVSrinivasan
KVSrinivasan

Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) launching operations in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) is an initiative led by the world's leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, to eliminate audit fatigue by replacing current proprietary tools with a standard-neutral Converged Assessment Framework.
The mission of the SLCP is to improve working conditions by allowing resources that were previously designated for compliance audits to be redirected towards the improvement of social and labour conditions. In the first roll-out phase in late-May 2019, SLCP will launch operations in India as well as China, Sri Lanka and Taiwan.
The benefits of SLCP for facilities are that it addresses audit fatigue by reducing the number of social audits and facilitates measuring of employment practices, thus improving working conditions and employee relations. It also redeploys resources towards improvement actions and fosters trust and collaboration between supply chain partners. SLCP will be holding a series of free one-day seminars in four centres to introduce facilities and their business partners to the SLCP process.
The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council popularly known as Texprocil is organising the launch event for SLCP in Mumbai on 5th June and Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman Texprocil welcomed the launch of the SLCP in India at various other centres also like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Tirupur.
He said that the issues of Social and Labour Compliance become highly relevant in industries which are labour-intensive and the textile and clothing industry is one such sector. Texprocil is privileged to be associated with the SLCP operations launch in India particularly the launch event in Mumbai, he added.
The SLCP is not a code of conduct or compliance program. The Converged Assessment Framework is a tool developed by the SLCP which provides a data set with no value judgement or scoring. It is however compatible with existing audit systems and codes of conduct. This means that the same data set can be used by a wide-range of stakeholders and interpreted according to their interests and criteria. This eliminates the need for repetitive audits to be carried out on the same facility.
Findings from research conducted by SLCP in 2018 show that adoption of SLCP could unlock resources worth over $1.5 million spent on duplicative audits in 2019 alone, rising to $200 million by 2023, for re-deployment to improve working conditions.[1]
The SLCP launch will be organized by Shahi Exports in Bengaluru on May 30 and by AEPC in Tirupur and Delhi on June 3 and June 7 respectively.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Leading the Digital Home Learning Segment - Extramarks shows the way

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 21st century learners have unique needs and demands of their own.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Tetra Pak and Paperboat bring holographic printing technology to India

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak, the world's leading packaging and processing solutions provider has launched the innovative holographic packaging called Tetra Pak(r) Reflect in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:20 IST

Exquisite range of e-bicycles launched by GeeKay Bikes

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Comforting the modern world with some amazing variety of e-bicycles, GeeKay Bikes launched three e-bicycles with some really fascinating features at the 10th India's No. 1 Bicycle, Fitness, Sports and Electric Vehicles Expo-2019, held at Manpho

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:10 IST

Union Bank's first quarter profit edges 73 pc higher to Rs 225 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State-owned Union Bank on Friday reported 73 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 225 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 130 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

Global Visionary award winners call for hard work,...

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers to B3 with negative outlook

Singapore, Aug 2 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) -- formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited -- to B3 from B2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:26 IST

Largest block chain project signed between BP Batam, Indonesia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dignitaries from Batam, and the Indonesian Government met with dClinic to sign, what is arguably, the largest Blockchain project for the South East Asian region: a USD$140 mil contract which will greatly influence the role Blockchain will play

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

BSE Ltd's Q1 FY20 net profit dips 20 pc year-on-year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Friday posted a decline in its net profit by 20 per cent at Rs 41 crore as against Rs 52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade, Bharti Airtel gains 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery from intraday lows on Friday and closed the week with a positive note.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Exide Q1 net profit up 7 pc at Rs 224 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Storage battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a 7 per cent hike in its net profit at Rs 224 crore during the quarter ended June compared to Rs 210 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:27 IST

HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported 46 per cent rise in its standalone net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY20).

Read More
iocl