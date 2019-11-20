Socomec launches next generation modular UPS solution - for the ultimate flexibility

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global power management expert, Socomec, is driving a stream of innovation to guarantee the performance of the new electrical ecosystem and has developed a disruptive new UPS solution that makes the latest advances in technology more accessible - and easier to deploy - than ever before.

The New modular solution will be unveiled at DCD, Mumbai on November 22.

With more than 20 years of experience in developing and supplying modular solutions, Socomec's MODULYS solutions provide the ultimate availability, scalability and extended lifetime to critical applications in IT infrastructures.

By bringing its experience in modular technologies and platforms and specific expertise in delivering power solutions for the most critical and challenging Data Centre applications together, Socomec has built on the success of the MODULYS GP 2.0 - to create the next generation of high-power modular UPS solutions - MODULYS XL.

The result of decades of research and tested and proven technologies in the field - including DELPHYS GP UPS power converters and MODULYS GP 2.0 electronic and firmware platforms - the MODULYS XL has simplified connections that deliver the best possible user experience while also de-risking next-generation technology.

Modularity - but not as you know it

A flexible and truly modular approach has never been more important, given the increasing digitalisation of industry and the rapid expansion of the data centre market.

Socomec's next-generation technology has been developed with changing data centre deployment and capacity models in mind - radically in the case of 5G and IoT technology growth - but also in response to the evolution of the market in the face of power shortages, regulation, economic and political uncertainty.

MODULYS XL has been developed to deliver the highest quality power - via the latest technologies - that's simple to deploy, whether for greenfield or priority upgrade projects.

The flexibility of this futuristic modular architecture enables users to quickly adapt to ever-changing requirements.

The hardware and firmware have been designed for today and tomorrow in order to provide a long-lasting solution with guaranteed future compatibility - across the entire system.

"This is no ordinary modular system - there is nothing like it on the market today. We have created a completely new breed of modularity that delivers tangible value to our customers. We know that achieving the right granularity requires balance between MTBF and intrinsic redundancy - with no losses in available power due to missing modules, or inflated maintenance costs when the power is oversized, said Sushil Virmani, Managing Director of Socomec Innovative Power Solutions.

"Right-sizing through modularity in design enables the power protection capacity to be added - when it's needed - to meet actual or existing demand, instead of total upfront deployment. This approach means that capacity wastage is minimised in the case of variance between the projected and the actual future loads. Furthermore, while redundancy provides an attractive MTBF, the rapid repair times associated with the very latest modular configurations can reduce MTTR significantly," he added.

The flexibility of a tailored solution combined with the advantages of standardised assets means that the system can be fine-tuned to the precise requirements of specific electrical infrastructure.

Pre-engineered connections and agile assets make connection errors a thing of the past - MODULYS XL has been designed for easy alignment, in five minutes by a person. 200kW pluggable power modules make hot-scaling or module removal fast and easy.

Protect the load in online mode - during operation, maintenance and upgrade

In-situ maintenance, servicing and repairs are critical when it comes to the protection of highly critical loads.

By introducing genuine modularity, MODULYS XL makes it safe and simple to add or remove a complete module - without cabling or firmware.

"By fully isolating a power module, the MODULYS XL protects the load in online mode - during operation, maintenance and upgrade. It's completely foolproof - no engineering skills required. The process is simple; plug a new module into a prewired bay and wait for it to self-configure automatically, while the rest of the system protects the load - working in inverter mode. We've made the latest technology easier to master than ever before," he further added.

Resilience through modularity

The flexibility of a modular architecture enables an organisation to adapt - rapidly - to the ever-changing system and operation requirements. Configurable redundancy, no single point of failure, superior robust design, anomaly detection feature, rapid repair time and maintenance based on hot-swap modules along with delivery of a reliable, safe, high-quality power supply- are all the key factors when it comes to improving resilience.

"As a pioneer in the modular market and as forward-looking modular technologies and platform innovators - Socomec now presents its brand-new line of truly modular equipment that is flexible, scalable and designed for rapid deployment or upgrade - all whilst maintaining system availability. When it comes to managing short-term capacity demands, providing the right kind of scalability is essential - without risking system integrity," Virmani further commented.

