Socomec launches rack-mountable UPS for edge computing application

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global power management expert, Socomec, today introduced the groundbreaking rack-mountable UPS solution - Masterys GP4 RK for edge computing applications.

The latest single and three-phase UPS available from 10 to 40 kVA, specifically designed to easily mount in 19" cabinet with the height of 7U space, having the smallest footprint in the market.

The UPS solution can be parallel up to six units and could also be used in banking, telecom and media infrastructures.

Edge computing evolution

Whilst organisations are outsourcing to colocation and cloud service providers, they are also investing heavily in local Edge computing for new and evolving needs: data security, analytics, maintaining control of mission-critical applications, IoT development programs, virtual and augmented reality experience.

5G cellular networks will increasingly rely on Edge IT technologies to enable applications such as the IoT, autonomous vehicles and smart cities. Edge solutions can provide faster data analysis, as close as possible to the data source.

Edge computing is rapidly emerging in India. To play a part in this movement and to achieve expected system availability, the industry is already in the process of transition to a new distributed architecture and investing in technologies that are wholly reliable and designed to support future evolutions.

Certified performance

Accompanied by cooling capability and a server, Masterys GP4 RK UPS perfectly suits the edge computing application, thanks to the ultra-high reliability, considerable power density and front access rack-mounted structural design.

The UPS offers 96.5 per cent highest efficiency on the market using a VFI double conversion mode and up to 99 per cent efficiency in the "ECO" mode. The UPS performance is tested and verified by TUV SUD.

Designed for availability

Reliability is the most critical factor in the design and manufacture of any UPS. The end result is a combination of know-how, design margin and material quality along with excellence throughout the production process.

The Masterys GP4 RK range exceeds the market standard with an MTBF VFI officially certified over 5,00,000 hours.

Even though high reliability limits the likelihood of failure, it is essential to respond quickly to unforeseen events in order to guarantee continuity and minimise the risk of downtime. The proximity of a service technician is vital to ensure rapid repair.

Furthermore, both UPS design and construction are critical success factors when it comes to serviceability and performance. That's why Masterys GP4 RK has been specifically engineered for safe and fast maintenance by advanced brick replacement - with onsite repairs 5x faster than standard UPS and an enhanced First Time Fix Rate.

Flexible back-up time

Different extended back-up times are possible by using the standard 19" battery rack or an external common or distributed battery cabinet. Batteries are installed on acid-proof trays and connected by means of polarized connectors to facilitate their maintenance.

"We are witnessing the emergence of edge computing, as the IT infrastructures are beginning to transition to the edge to support the critical applications where low-latency and ease of use are considered to be prime. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Masterys GP4 rack-mountable UPS that specifically designed for edge computing applications. The brick concept enables easy replacement of UPS without rack disconnection that can help in rapid repair and 5 times faster than a legacy UPS", said Sushil Virmani - Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions.

"More and more the edge computing penetration increases, it would also bring along the untapped potential of markets from small cities and towns of India, generating opportunity for the economy to flourish. We are extremely proud to associate to be part of this urbanizing the rural mission through our innovative power solutions", he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)