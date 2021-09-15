SoftTech Engineers Limited announces its strategic investment in Singapore-based Qi Square Private Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SoftTech Engineers Ltd. recently announced its strategic investment in a Singapore-based Company, 'Qi Square Private Limited'. Qi Square is a spin-off company from the prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

It brings in decades of research, experience, and knowledge on energy management and green building technologies and tools.

Qi Square recently launched its digital built environment ecosystem platform named BtrLyf (pronounced Better Life). Qi Square has received technology development grants and support from several Singapore government agencies such as the Enterprise Singapore, Building & Construction Authority (BCA), Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC Corporation. Also, the company has been attracting large corporate clients such as DBS Bank, Singtel and Mercatus in Singapore as well as international clients and partners such as Witteveen Bos (the Netherlands) and the Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines.

This strategic and technology alliance marks the combined synergies of the two companies in extending the BtrLyf platform. BtrLyf is a unified digital platform that helps the co-creation of sustainable buildings by enabling collaboration and AI-enabled assessment of green buildings and related solutions.

BtrLyf is available on an open cloud-based platform with applications specially designed to enhance the workflow and significantly lower the costs and time required to do activities such as energy/carbon analysis, technology fit analysis, green certification assessment and financial due diligence for green projects.

These applications are provided to the industry in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and include EDGAR: Enhanced Digital Green Assessor, PRIA: Product Inclusion in Assessment, LISA: Listing of Industry Specialist App and GRACE: Green Auto Certification.



Commenting on this alliance; Vijay Gupta, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at SoftTech Engineers Limited, said, "In the backdrop of the need for urgent global climate action, this innovative platform will help accelerate the productivity of green projects through digitalization."

"Cloud-powered and AI-based platform, BtrLyf will enable acceleration of super low energy buildings and contribute positively to the decarbonization of the built environment. We will work with the dynamic and energetic BtrLyf team to enhance the platform and connect with our CAD/BIM-based permit system," added Gupta.

Nilesh Jadhav, Co-founder and CEO of Qi Square, has expressed his enthusiasm over this strategic partnership and said that it will help the company grow strengths on its mission to provide cutting-edge digital technologies for the green building industry and support Singapore's Green Plan 2030 objectives. He further added that the partnership with SoftTech opens up new avenues to boost the building industry sustainability efforts through enhanced digitalization and end-to-end green project execution support.

Ruby Consulting, a leading M&A advisory firm, acted as the advisors to this strategic investment.

