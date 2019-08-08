Solid air passenger demand, record load factor in June: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 8 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday announced global passenger traffic results for June showing that demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose by 5 per cent compared to June 2018.

This was up slightly from the 4.7 per cent year-over-year growth recorded in May. June capacity (available seat kilometres or ASKs) increased by 3.3 per cent and load factor rose 1.4 percentage points to 84.4 per cent which was a record for the month of June.

"June continued the trend of solid passenger demand growth while the record load factor shows that airlines are maximising efficiency. Amid continuing trade tensions between the United States and China, and rising economic uncertainty in other regions, growth was not as strong as a year ago, however," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

June international passenger demand rose 5.4 per cent compared to June 2018 which was an improvement from 4.6 per cent annual growth recorded in May. All regions recorded increases in growth led by airlines in Africa. Capacity rose 3.4 per cent and load factor climbed 1.6 percentage points to 83.8 per cent.

European airlines saw traffic rise 5.6 per cent in June compared to June 2018 in line with 5.5 per cent demand growth the month before. The solid growth occurred against a backdrop of slowing economic activity and declining business confidence in the Euro area and UK.

Middle Eastern carriers posted an 8.1 per cent demand increase in June compared to the same month last year which was well up on the 0.6 per cent annual increase recorded in May. The timing of Ramadan which fell almost exclusively in May this year likely contributed to the strongly contrasting outcomes.

Asia-Pacific airlines' June traffic rose 4 per cent compared to the year-ago period which was down from a 4.9 per cent increase in May. US-China trade tensions have impacted demand in the broader Asia-Pacific-North America market and also within the inter-Asia market.

North American carriers' demand rose 3.5 per cent compared to June a year ago, down from 5 per cent annual growth in May, similarly reflecting US-China trade tensions.

Latin American airlines experienced a 5.8 per cent rise in traffic compared to the same month last year, up slightly from 5.6 per cent annual growth recorded in May. Weakening economic conditions in a number of key countries in the region could mean a softening in demand going forward.

African airlines' traffic soared 11.7 per cent in June, up from 5.1 per cent in May. Demand is benefitting from a generally supportive economic backdrop, including improved economic stability in several countries as well as increased air connectivity.

Demand for domestic travel climbed 4.4 per cent in June compared to June 2018 which was a slight slowdown from 4.7 per cent annual growth recorded in May. Led by Russia, all of the key domestic markets tracked by IATA reported traffic increases except for Brazil and Australia.

Brazil's domestic traffic fell 5.7 per cent in June which was a worsening from the 2.7 per cent decline recorded in May. The sharp drop largely reflects the collapse of the country's fourth largest carrier, Avianca Brasil, which had around a 14 per cent market share in 2018.

India's domestic market continues to recover from the demise of Jet Airways with demand rising 7.9 per cent in June compared to the year-ago period.

"The peak summer travel season in the Northern Hemisphere is upon us. Crowded airports are a reminder of the vital role aviation plays in connecting people and commerce," said de Juniac.

"For those travelling on journeys of discovery or reuniting with loved ones, aviation is the business of freedom. But aviation relies on borders that are open to trade and people to deliver its benefits. Ongoing trade disputes are contributing to declining global trade and slowing traffic growth. These developments are not helpful to the global economic outlook. Nobody wins a trade war," he said.

(ANI)