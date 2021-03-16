Sona Comstar to invest Rs 370 crore in new manufacturing facility

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Sona Comstar (earlier known as Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd) on Tuesday inaugurated a differential assembly manufacturing plant at Manesar in Haryana being set up at a cost of Rs 370 crore.

The facility spread across five acres is expected to generate direct employment for 720 skilled workers and indirectly create thousands of more downstream jobs.

The plant manufactures differential assemblies and e-drive modules for its global customers, furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India for the World.'



"This facility is being built to focus on manufacturing differential assemblies for our EV customers globally," said Chairman Sunjay Kapur.

"We have used state-of-the-art technology and processes in this plant to meet the stringent quality requirements of our customers."

The new facility is located at Manesar which is a preferred manufacturing destination on the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and provides seamless connectivity via road and rail with seaports on the western coast.

Sona Comstar is an Indian origin, global automotive systems and components manufacturer with nine manufacturing and assembly plants spread across India, China, Mexico and the United States.

The company is one of India's leading automotive technology companies, designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors (BLDC and PMSM) and motor control units to automotive OEMs for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments. (ANI)

