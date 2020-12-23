Sonalika launches India's 1st field ready electric tractor 'Tiger Electric', booking starts

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Unleashing a new era of agri innovation, Sonalika, India's fastest growing tractor brand and No.1 export brand across Europe, Americas, Africa and over 130 countries, has raised curtains from India's first field ready electric tractor 'Tiger Electric'.

The latest technology marvel from the farmer centric brand has been designed in Europe and developed in-house with proven aggregates to deliver seamless power as well as emission free, noiseless farming in India and across the globe.

With a vision of 'Leading Agri Evolution', Sonalika Tractors has been driving farm mechanisation worldwide with its customised & technology footprint, which is true reflection of 'Make-in-India' and made for the world.

Creating a new technological benchmark in the tractor industry, India's first field ready electric tractor, Sonalika Tiger Electric is powered by a state-of-the-art IP67 compliant 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery to ensure 1/4th running costs against the traditionally used diesel.

The innovative, high quality battery of Tiger Electric tractor can be fully charged with a regular home charging point in 10 hours, which reduces the effort of frequent travelling to petrol pumps for refuel. The energy efficient Etrac motor of Tiger Electric offers high power density and high peak torque with zero RPM drop for optimal performance. The German design motor ensures 100 per cent torque availability at 100 per cent times that powers the tractor for fastest pick-up across any load conditions. The tractor is now available for booking at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

"Sonalika Tractors has always been at the forefront of innovation and continue to offer best in class technology to the farmers across the globe, especially Europe and USA. Our promise to every Indian farmer to constantly provide technological evolutions to enhance farm productivity & profitability comes packaged with Tiger Electric, where we have bridged the gap between concept and being field-ready, while keeping pace with global benchmarks in farm mechanisation technology. It is built on the proven tractor platform of Sonalika to guarantee farmer friendliness and remain easy to use as we progress towards an emission-free, greener tomorrow," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, sharing his thoughts on the company's innovation streak.

"Tiger Electric operations is no different than regular tractor making it farmer friendly while cutting off the fuel cost. As a customer centric brand, we have consistently developed new products from time to time for the Indian farmers to offer customised solutions. Tiger electric has the same global technology marvel which is offered to European and American farmers," said Raman Mittal.

"As the world is moving towards environmental friendly initiatives, electric vehicles across segments are being eagerly looked upon as alternatives to vehicles that run on fossil fuel. Sonalika's field ready Tiger Electric tractor is our commitment to accelerate India's march towards a greener tomorrow and stay in line with Government of India's ambitious move of introducing EVs by 2030," he added.

The availability of extra torque in the working range of the field ready Tiger Electric offers more power that will maximise the farmer's performance at the fields without fatigue. Tiger Electric assures better comfort for farmers as no heat is transferred from the engine and lesser number of parts make sure that the tractor offers reduced vibration, thereby ensuring lesser product downtime and zero maintenance costs.



Equipped with the proven Sonalika transmission, the field ready Tiger Electric offers a top speed of 24.93 kmph and a battery backup of 8 hours while operating with 2 tonne trolley. As an option, the company is also offering a fast charging system with which the Tiger Electric could be charged in just 4 hours.

The Tiger Electric is manufactured at Sonalika's World No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant at Hoshiarpur facility, in Punjab. The plant is powered by robotics and automation and rolls out a new tractor in a takt time of 2 minutes.

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 11 lakh plus customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70 plus implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Government of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to the Niti-Aayog for its inspirational project of doubling the farmer's income in the country.

No.1 Heavy Duty Customised Crop Solutions

Sonalika tractor portfolio is customised as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position.

As the farm mechanisation expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers an access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way. The company has introduced 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

No.1 Exports Brand from India

Sonalika is the No.1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.25 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100 per cent presence across all European countries, our tractors are successfully operated by more than 20,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts centre in Germany that caters to the regional requirements with an aim to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customised farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation.

