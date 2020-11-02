Sonalika Records Highest Ever Deliveries with 19,000 Tractors in October'20

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the back of unprecedented growth experienced in the first half of the current fiscal, tractors">Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturer and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has clocked a record delivery of 19,000 tractors in a month and 15,218 in production in Oct 2020 - Highest ever done by the company in a month.

"We have created magnificent history together by delivering 19,000 tractors">Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators, making it highest ever retail across India in October'20, the beginning of festive season. Our domestic tractor billing growth is 13.3 per cent which is much higher than industry growth (est.7.5 per cent). Our Cumulative billing (Apr- Oct'20) growth of 28.7 per cent is highest in tractor industry," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, while sharing his thoughts on this overwhelming response.

"We prepared ourselves over last 6 months to win the season and we are thankful to our farmers for the overwhelming response to our tractors and rotavators. Our wide tractor portfolio spanning 20-120 HP range and along with over 70 plus implements range is very well accepted by farmers as the range immensely helps in enhancing farm productivity," said Raman Mittal.



"Our recently launched premium tractor series Tiger has been very well accepted and appreciated for its European Design and Best in Class Performance. Sikandar DLX, the upgraded series of our flagship brand Sikander, been gaining appreciation from farmers and has lived up to its promise 10 Deluxe Khoobiyan, which offers a unique blend of Style coupled with superior performance and comfort. The customised tractors series viz Mahabali and Chhatrapati are designed to meet customized regional farming requirements. Collectively, the four next generation tractor models are expected to contribute close to 20-25 per cent of our overall sales and thus contribute significantly in leading the farm mechanisation drive in the country," he said.

"Despite the highest ever production, we witnessed stock out situation across our depots and dealerships. However, we are gearing up to meet the growing demand and will be ready with tractors for Dhanteras/Diwali deliveries. We remain committed to drive farm prosperity across the globe with our best-in-class quality products," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

