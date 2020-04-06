Sonalika Tractors crosses one lakh annual tractor sales mark in FY'20

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/ NewsVoir): India's one of the top leading tractor brands, Sonalika Tractors which stands strong as No.1 tractor exporter from India, crossed one lakh annual tractors sales mark in FY'20.



"Globally our tractors have been well accepted and appreciated by customers for their technology and consistent performance. With over 10 lakh satisfied customers globally, it makes me proud to note that we are the no.1 exporter from India with 1.25 lakh customers in markets outside India. It's a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 120 countries," said Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group.

"We are making it a habit to win hearts across the globe and continue to drive farm prosperity. Our customer-centric approach, have been instrumental in this consistent performance of positively influencing over one lakh families for three consecutive years," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.

"In the midst of current global pandemic, we have taken certain measures to counter COVID-19 which includes setting up Isolation Center at St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi, extension of warranty and service renewal date for our existing customers, disinfection sprayers using tractors and sprayers across the country along with state and local administration, for lockdown period ensuring full wages to our contract workmen and ad-hoc staff along with advance salary for employees in March," said Raman Mittal.

"As we enter the new financial year, we are ready with four Next-Gen Series tractors - Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati. In continuation of our belief in constant product innovations, these new tractors are first of its kind in India which will offer customization addressing the local needs of farmers," added Raman Mittal.

