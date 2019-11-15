Stride Pro - Hybrid Smartwatch with White Dial & Blue Leather Strap
Stride Pro - Hybrid Smartwatch with White Dial & Blue Leather Strap

Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:58 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.
Available in two versions, Stride and Stride Pro, the watches offer a multitude of smart features that help in the adoption of a healthier lifestyle, at affordable prices, starting from Rs 2,995.
Stride smart-watches combine Smart features with the elegant aesthetic of an analog watch - making it a versatile lifestyle accessory. The range has 6 variants which come with smart capabilities of tracking steps, call alerts, finding the phone, activating the camera, etc. All 6 versions reflect contemporary design sensibilities with clean dials, rich leathers and elegant black cases - thereby giving an understated finish to a feature-packed product.
"With Stride, Sonata builds upon its commitment of delivering tangible, relevant benefits to its customers, while democratising features and styles that are limited to a section of the market. Stride offers a slew of smart features at category-first price points, thereby making Smart accessible to everyone," said Utkarsh Thakur, Marketing Head, Sonata.
Sonata Stride assists in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by keeping a track of daily activities through the inbuilt activity tracker. The users can track steps, calories burnt and the quality of sleep. In addition, Stride also has a sedentary alert feature, which reminds users to move, in case there's a lack of activity for a certain period of time.
"Today, falling fitness levels are unavoidable owing to sedentary lifestyles. There's a lot of inertia in starting our fitness journey due to many constraints. The solution - Everyday Fitness, which is to expend energy through the day to day activities like walking, cycling, gardening, etc. Stride helps to track these everyday activities in a seamless manner. This trendy smart watch will help make conscious choices towards a healthy lifestyle," he added.
The watch is supported by the Sonata Stride Mobile app which is user friendly and intuitive in design, and is compatible with Android Version 5.0 and above; iOS version 11 and above.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness W

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:52 IST

UK India Business Council launches socio-economic impact campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India business Council has launched a campaign to highlight the importance of the socio-economic contribution that UK businesses make in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Salaries are not subject to GST, clarifies CBIC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Salaries are not subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified on Friday, adding that no GST has been demanded on salaries paid to chief executive officers or employees.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:48 IST

Equity indices close the week with marginal gains, Vodafone Idea up 25 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The last trading hour on Friday wiped out early intraday gains but equity parameters closed in the green with marginal gains led by a rally in shares of public sector banks.

Read More
iocl