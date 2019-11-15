Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.

Available in two versions, Stride and Stride Pro, the watches offer a multitude of smart features that help in the adoption of a healthier lifestyle, at affordable prices, starting from Rs 2,995.

Stride smart-watches combine Smart features with the elegant aesthetic of an analog watch - making it a versatile lifestyle accessory. The range has 6 variants which come with smart capabilities of tracking steps, call alerts, finding the phone, activating the camera, etc. All 6 versions reflect contemporary design sensibilities with clean dials, rich leathers and elegant black cases - thereby giving an understated finish to a feature-packed product.

"With Stride, Sonata builds upon its commitment of delivering tangible, relevant benefits to its customers, while democratising features and styles that are limited to a section of the market. Stride offers a slew of smart features at category-first price points, thereby making Smart accessible to everyone," said Utkarsh Thakur, Marketing Head, Sonata.

Sonata Stride assists in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by keeping a track of daily activities through the inbuilt activity tracker. The users can track steps, calories burnt and the quality of sleep. In addition, Stride also has a sedentary alert feature, which reminds users to move, in case there's a lack of activity for a certain period of time.

"Today, falling fitness levels are unavoidable owing to sedentary lifestyles. There's a lot of inertia in starting our fitness journey due to many constraints. The solution - Everyday Fitness, which is to expend energy through the day to day activities like walking, cycling, gardening, etc. Stride helps to track these everyday activities in a seamless manner. This trendy smart watch will help make conscious choices towards a healthy lifestyle," he added.

The watch is supported by the Sonata Stride Mobile app which is user friendly and intuitive in design, and is compatible with Android Version 5.0 and above; iOS version 11 and above.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

