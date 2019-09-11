World Cleanup Day
Soneva joins one of the world's biggest civic movements of all time: World Cleanup Day

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:09 IST

Mumbai [India]/Male [Maldives] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Soneva, the world's leading luxury resort operator, will be taking part in World Cleanup Day on September 21, 2019, at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives, and at Soneva Kiri in Thailand.
Last year, on September 15, World Cleanup Day united 18 million people across 157 countries and territories for the biggest waste collection day in human history - A 36-hour green wave of clean-ups across the globe, beginning in New Zealand and travelling around the world before ending in Hawaii.
This year, Soneva Fushi will work in partnership with the Manta Trust, a UK charity that co-ordinates global research and conservation efforts around rays and their habitats; and Parley, the environmental organisation and global collaboration network known for their adidas x Parley sportswear lines.
The event will take place on the island of Eydhafushi from 08:00 to 10:00 Male time. Five hundred students from 13 different schools will participate in the coastal clean-up of their islands as part of the annual Manta Festival and bring the waste to Eydhafushi, where it will be separated to different types of waste.
At the event, Soneva Fushi's Eco Centro team will lead the waste separation with the 500 students. Ocean plastic will be given to Parley, who will have it, up-cycled to clothing.
Soneva Jani, in the Noonu Atoll, will arrange a clean-up on the nearby Manadhoo island, where the resort team will work with the Manadhoo council and schools. The resort hopes to get additional support for the clean-up from neighbouring resorts.
While in Thailand, on the island of Koh Kood, Soneva Kiri will organise a clean-up of a local coastal area involving both hosts and resort guests who are interested in taking part. The two most probable locations for the clean-up will be Ao Salad fishing village or Soneva Kiri's airport island, Koh Mai Si.
World Cleanup Day began in Estonia, in 2008. Fifty-thousand people united to clean up the whole country in just five hours. On that day, a global bottom-up civic movement was born and spread around the globe.
This inspired people to follow suit with the same ambitious 'one country, one-day' formula. Eleven years later, the idea has grown into a global movement with millions of volunteers and leaders.
The simple act of cleaning has become a force that brings people and groups together, who would otherwise never dream of working towards the same goal.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

