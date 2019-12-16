Soul Miracles organises third annual Cancer Prevention and Healing Event

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manmeet Kumar, CEO of Soul Miracles, organised the third annual Cancer Prevention and Healing Event at the Kingdom of Dreams (KOD) on Sunday.

Renowned oncologists, philanthropists and many cancer survivors took part in the event as panellists. More than 200 people and 60 cancer patients from Rain Basera attended this event.

The third mega Cancer Prevention and Healing Event gave an opportunity to health enthusiasts to understand how emotions affect our body and diseases.

On the occasion panellists talked about stress, emotions, diet, and lifestyle and they affect our day to day life. They stressed on emotional strength to beat diseases.

The event also taught that some diseases, including cancer, can be prevented through emotions. It helps us lead a healthy and happy life.

"I believe that managing emotions is an art which helps prevent and fight dreaded diseases like Cancer. I also believe in 'I Can' spirit. It gives us strength to stand firm against all odds. This event is for the holistic healing of cancer and other illnesses. I am very pleased to see the huge participation," said Kumar.

Cancer patients from well-educated societies as well as from Rain Baseras took part in the event and cleared their doubts. People from Rain Baseras especially benefited in the event as they can't afford the costly treatment of the disease and remain untreated.

Soul Miracles provided transportation facilities to and from Rain Basera and made them learn about hope and faith. It is the key to emotional healing. They also attended a magical healing session conducted by Manmeet Kumar's wife.

By the end of the day, they found themselves revitalised with the hope for life and faith for a better future.

Earth Saviours' Founder Ravi Kalra, Dr Vedant Kabra, Dr Vinay Gaikwad, Bincy Mathew - Psycho-Oncologist, Dr Charu Datt Arora, Veera Parmaar, Sameer Bhatia and two-time cancer survivor Vandana Swami were among the speakers. They shared their knowledge and experiences.

