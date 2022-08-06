Sourcebae, an IT talent marketplace, has grown to $1 million ARR in just 10 months of operation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): Within 10 months of its inception, Sourcebae, one of India's leading talent marketplaces that assists early-stage startups and enterprises in hiring remote engineers, has crossed $1M ARR, with a 21 per cent month-on-month growth.

Sourcebae has a dedicated talent pool of 3000+ engineers and 500+ talent partner companies to revitalize the global IT talent outsourcing problem. SourceBae is dedicated to enabling the smooth hiring of experienced developers in just 48 Hours to help early-stage startups and enterprises to employ top-notch remote engineering talent and build ambitious tech products.





"If you ask any CIO or startup founders about their biggest challenge in building a successful startup, the answer will be "Hiring." In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this problem was exacerbated as many startups battled with a talent shortage, especially in the IT sector. While working remotely has become possible, finding qualified remote tech talent has proven to be an uphill task. We founded SourceBae to help the IT industry find and manage remote engineers. After ten months of dedicated hard work, we have reached a significant milestone in generating revenue and enabling the right employees for our clients to help them grow. The results have boosted our team; we aim to double our traction in the coming months," said Shubham Kumar, CEO and Founder of SourceBae.

SourceBae has successfully facilitated 100+ funded Startups and Enterprises with dedicated full-time remote developers worldwide. The firm ensures thoroughly verified resources from the multiple onboarded vendors to make the entire process efficient and effective. The company's competence can be measured by the truth guaranteed by 1000-plus funded companies.

Website - Sourcebae- India's Leading Talent Marketplace For Remote Engineers

