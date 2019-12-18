South Asia's largest security event by Informa Markets in India to be held at Greater Noida

New Delhi [India] Dec 18 (ANI/PR Newswire): The International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo, South Asia's largest security, civil protection and fire safety show by Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), is gearing up for its 13th edition which is slated for December 19th - 21st December at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Supported by American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) Mumbai, ASIS Bengaluru, Asian Professional Security Association (APSA), Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), Electronic Security Association of India (ESAI), Indian Institute of Drones (IID), Global Association of Corporate Security (GACS), SECONA along with Assocham as Strategic Partner and Mitkat Advisory as knowledge partner, the show brings together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one common platform.

The show will see participation from over 15 countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, UK, Russia, US and Japan to name a few. It will bring together over 300 domestic and globally renowned brands, key government officials, consultants and business experts. The visitor profile of the expo will include professionals such as CSOs, admin heads, CIOs, CTOs, facility heads, purchase managers, system integrators and dealers & distributors of organisations.

Rapid urbanization, growing population, development of industries, infrastructure and mass transportation systems, the retail boom, rise in terrorist activities, growing crime rates has led to the growth of security market in India which is growing at a CAGR of 14 per cent.

This growth is fuelled by creation of additional infrastructure like industrial complexes, public infrastructure, residential complexes and the humungous opportunity presented by government initiatives like 'Smart Cities' and 'Make in India'.

The private security industry in India also provides employment to more than 70 lakh people, which is expected to rise manifold as the size of the industry increases. The South Asia region, which the IFSEC India Expo brings within its radar, is an especially vulnerable as well as progressive zone when it comes to security and surveillance.

Government policies like making guards in schools and ATMs mandatory and installment of CCTV cameras at various locations have resulted in accelerating the demand.

For example, a back of the envelope calculation shows that there are around 15 lakh education institutions in India and the mandatory three security guards on a 24-hour basis only translate into 45 lakh new jobs.

"Governments, world over are unanimous on the need to provide a safe environment for their citizens. With challenges such as criminal activities, terrorism and crimes against women, cities are expected to manage and control the change to allow their communities to have a standard of living that meets modern-day expectations and induce a feeling of safety among the citizens. India has been a vulnerable as well as a progressive zone with ongoing threats to homeland security, rising urbanisation, proliferating crimes against women and low people-to-police ratio which are some of the most significant factors bringing in the need to augment safety and security in the country. Similarly, several organizations globally, and in India, are realizing the vital need to refurbish their security strategy by considering a lot of factors, some that didn't even exist a few years ago. This will help monitor as well as surmount avoidable accidents. This has opened up a huge market for leading players in the security and surveillance industry, with global revenue spends on security hardware, software and services projected to reach USD 103 billion this year. Some trends such as artificial intelligence, could computing, cyber security sensor integration have kept the surveillance industry in India on the path to transformation", said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India.

"IFSEC India 2019 aims to act as a medium for the progress of this thriving industry, as it provides a platform for industry players to collectively ideate, innovate, spot trends and enable the shift in India's security paradigm from a defensive approach to a monitoring and a responsive one", he added.

IFSEC India will include in its already formidable repertoire, products and technologies pertaining to CCTV & surveillance, biometrics & RFID, integrated systems, access control, GPS systems, video management, parking automation, transport, perimeter protection, IoT, smart homes, security & safe cities in addition to surveillance for the knowledge of end users and providers.

Key global brands & distributors include Premier Plus Partners: Aditya Infotech, CP Plus,Enterprise Software solutions Limited (eSSL), Ezviz, Globus Infotech, Markon, Ozone Overseas, Prama Hikvision, Syrotech,Teltonika and Premier Partners such Facego,Hogar, Netgear, Perto Catrax, Pictor, Seagate, True View, Zebronics amongst others.

Significantly, in an industry where up-gradation of technology is the very key to surviving competition, the IFSEC India Expo provides high-impact, informative demos and a wealth of opportunities for the visitors to network and learn about new technologies, industry best practices and trends, challenges, market insights and discover the best solutions to keep their business and clients secured.

One of the novel ways by which the expo this year is encouraging this vital interaction between key exhibitors with cutting edge innovations to offer and big ticket buyers is through the creation of the Regalia Lounge, an exclusive, private five-star lounge, meant solely for one-on-one interactions and high octane business on a 'By Invitation Only' basis.

With security in India continuing to be an onerous task, IFSEC India 2019 has decided to proactively decipher relevant insights gained in the global security market as well as latest technology such as aerial vehicles and drones by conducting a two day conference with the theme - Power insights into the world of security alongside the exhibition.

The conference will witness the presence and participation of eminent industry personalities including DR Karthikeyan, Chairman, Assocham Homeland Security Council; Lt Gen JK Sharma, AVSM, First Senior Defence Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Government; Prof Anmol Deshmukh, Police and Cyber Advisor, Department of Home, Government of Maharashtra; Col VS Chandrawat, SM, CPP, PSC, Group Head Security, Adani Enterprises Limited; Cdr Sandeep Kumar, Director Risk and Security, Vedanta Limited - Aluminium and Power; Sahima Hannan Datta, Country Security Manager India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Shell India Markets Pvt Ltd; Maj Gen RC Padhi, Former Addl Surveyor General & Professor emeritus, Centurion University; Sachin Punni, Regional Security Director-APAC, Cardinal Health; Ashish Nangia, Head- Safety & Security Operations, India & APAC, Intuit; Air Cmde Kedar R Thaakar, Senior Faculty, Gujarat Forensics State University; Brig K A Mahabir (Retd), Chief of Security & Administration ITC Limited - Hotels Division; Rakesh Sharma, Vice President, GCSO- Corporate Security, Barclays; Col Ajay Bakshi, Cairn, CSO, Corporate & Offshore Security, Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta Ltd); Herverinder Pal Singh, Area Director for Global Safety & Security - South Asia, Marriott Hotels; Jeetendra Kumar Singh, Chief Security Officer, Fortis Healthcare; Maj. Rohit Sharma, Assistant Vice President - Security & ROW, Sterlite Power Transmission Limited among others.

Some of the trending topics scheduled to be discussed at the conference are 'The Evolving Security Dynamics in South Asia- Implications for Corporate Security and Loss Prevention'; 'Rising Expectations from CSOs - Preventing Crises and Ensuring Business Continuity'; 'Understanding the Full Spectrum of Security Risks to an Organisation'; 'Securing Safe Cities, Smart Campuses & Emerging Technologies in Command and Control Centres'; 'Using AI to make Security Systems Smarter, Intelligent, Efficient & self-learning amongst others.

This year, IFSEC India is all set to host the fourth edition of the IFSEC India Awards. The awards have been crafted to specially get the minds behind electronic, physical & fire security in various industry verticals like BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, Healthcare, PSUs, IT & ITES and Infrastructure in the limelight.

The awards will recognise the excellence and innovations of CSOs & Security officers who continuously work behind the scenes to ensure robust security. The process advisors for the IFSEC India Awards will be EY.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)