Ramji Subramaniam - MD of Sowparnika Projects
Ramji Subramaniam - MD of Sowparnika Projects

Sowparnika launches 'Spandan', a positive homes project in Coimbatore

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:45 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate player from South India, introduces 'Spandan' under 'Positive Homes', a unique proposition designed and developed based on the demands of new age customers. Positive Homes provides their homebuyers with uncompromising features and fixtures.
Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, at a young age of 15 years, have managed to sell almost 100 per cent of their projects and the company has sold the properties to record first time home buyers.
The project, spanning across more than two acres, under Positive Homes, is expected to be completed in a record time of two years. This is credited to Sowparnika's innovative model that is developed over the experience that it has garnered by studying the requirement of the customers, with projects in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The stringent standards followed, along with its 360-degree in-house process, vertical integration and efficient construction methods, has helped Sowparnika pass the benefit of an enviable price point, to its customers, through the optimal utilization of resources.
As per an independent study, buying home is the first in the wish list of 80 per cent of the 1st job seekers, entrepreneurs and even the floating population and that's a huge opportunity.
With Coimbatore growing, in terms of its population, on a daily basis, Sowparnika understood and capitalised the opportunity in building luxury homes, at an enviable price, while suiting a customer's aspirational lifestyle with no compromises.
Sowparnika is geared to crack the conundrum of this tough market, and has been working to make luxury housing within reach of everyone.
Positivity in home buying
"GN Mills at Coimbatore is known for its perfect blend of the scenic and city life, where Spandan stands out for securing residents away from the city's hustle bustle, at a peaceful and desirable distance. Spandan, a Positive Homes project, is aimed at fulfilling a home buyer's dream of owning a house at an affordable rate with positive aspects under one roof - be it location, ambience, amenities and pricing. With our completion of 15 years in the industry, we aim at reaching out to the mass through our timely delivery and 360 degree in-house approach. This project will rightly serve all those potential homebuyers to be able to change their dream into a reality by being a part of the Sowparnika family", said Ramji Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
With the changing aspirations and the new-age demands of today's homebuyer, the 'Positive Homes' project is a perfect choice in terms of location, pricing, ambience, specifications and design. The model has been successfully tested and proven in Bengaluru, Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram, and is now being replicated in Coimbatore after the successful stints.
An aspirational lifestyle at a sensible cost
"Our range of Positive Homes is targeted towards the new age homebuyers who wish to fulfil their dreams of owning a house at their young age. We, at Sowparnika, have around 80 per cent of the customers as the first-time homebuyers who are first time job seekers, entrepreneurs and also the floating population. This stands out as a great opportunity which Sowparnika aims to capitalise in building quality homes for the aspirational lifestyle of such young workforce at a reasonable price", said Raja Mukherjee, CMO at Sowparnika Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
"We are participating in the SBI Home Expo which will take place at Suguna A/C Kalyana Mandapam, Coimbatore on 17th and 18th August 2019. Please visit us at stall no two and three", he added.
No compromise on detailing
'Positive Homes' are designed tastefully, keeping in mind the aspirations of the future generations, as a new age customer is unwilling to compromise of their quality of living. Salient features under 'Positive Homes' includes Vaastu compliance and has seen the use of brands like Asian Paints, American Standard Bathroom Fittings, Polycab wires, Schneider Electrical Fittings, Somany Tiles, Johnson Lifts, Futura Kitchen Sinks, partnering with Sowparnika, to provide quality lifestyle that resonates a positive vibe.
Spandan, with its prime aspects, in the heart of Coimbatore has already been soft launched. The project is aimed at maintaining a perfect balance between the scenic beauty and the city's lifestyle.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

AICTE recognises 'Care for Society' initiative of GBS as a 'Best...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School's (GBS) 'Care for Society' initiative has been recognized by AICTE as a 'Best Practices' nationally, by approved institutions in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:48 IST

Launch of a Public Service announcement CD

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): 'Ushaar Users vs Sagalakala Poochandi' - a music video educating people about being cautious and being safe online was launched today - the 16th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:44 IST

Bollywood celebrity launches 'Shilpi Gupta Couture' Atelier in...

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Shilpi Gupta, a pioneering member of the education industry and the Founder and Creative Director of Shilpi Gupta Couture, launched her flagship atelier with Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in the fashion hub of the capital, Defence Colony New Delhi

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:42 IST

Manage your large medical bills with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): With increasing cases of general health disorders and lifestyle illnesses reported each day, the Indian healthcare industry is estimated to reach $372 billion by 2022, according to a recent study by the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:41 IST

Zee Learn Q1FY20 Consolidated Total Topline Rs 166.2 Cr; EBITDA...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): Zee Learn Limited, India's leading Education Company and India's Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand, today reported its Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY20 financial results.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:40 IST

Fisixworld is changing the Future of Gadget Repair Industry

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Fisixworld has brought a revolution in the gadget repair industry that caters to the needs of almost all strata of the society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:34 IST

Surat airport basks in the celebrations of Independence Day by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 16(ANI): Over the past few years, the Surat airport has reached amazing heights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:28 IST

Mobile Vans flagged off to up-skill Tyre Mechanics under Saamarth Project

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): In a major drive to skill up tyre mechanics dotting the length and breadth of India, mobile Skill Vans, fitted with state-of-the-art equipment's were flagged off from Trade Facilitation Center, Chandmari, Badalapur, Varanasi, to increase the reach for Eastern

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:26 IST

Biking Queens celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day in...

Barcelona [Spain] August 16(ANI): The Biking Queens reached Barcelona, Spain and celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day there with the Indian community and officials from the Indian Embassy in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:25 IST

Fitch too downgrades Macrotech Developers to B minus, warns of...

Singapore, Aug 16 (ANI): Fitch Ratings said on Friday it has downgraded leading real estate player Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) due to the concerns on liquidity management.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:38 IST

ShareChat raises $100 million in series D funding

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Regional social media platform -- ShareChat -- said on Friday that it has raised a new round of funding of 100 million (about Rs 700 crore) in its series D.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:28 IST

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns amid Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong, Aug 16 (ANI): Cathay Pacific's Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg resigned on Friday amid mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny of the Hong Kong's flag carrier over the involvement of its employees in the city's recent protests.

Read More
iocl