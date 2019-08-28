S&P said the quantum and timing of the capital infusion in IDBI remains uncertain
S&P said the quantum and timing of the capital infusion in IDBI remains uncertain

S&P places IDBI Bank 'BB/B' ratings on credit watch negative, shares fall by 10 pc

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Global rating agency S&P has placed IDBI Bank on credit watch, citing uncertainty over its ability to meet capital requirements over the next few months.
IDBI is in breach of its regulatory capital requirements after a substantial loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, said S&P Global Ratings.
"We believe the breach is temporary and a capital infusion by LIC and the government could help IDBI to replenish capital. We are placing our 'BB/B' foreign-currency issuer credit ratings on IDBI and the 'BB' long-term issue rating on the bank's senior unsecured notes on credit watch with negative implications, given the uncertainty regarding the bank's ability to meet its capital requirement in the next three months."
S&P said it aims to resolve the credit watch in the next three months once it has clarity on the bank's plan and timeline for shoring up its capital base, such that it maintains a sufficient buffer above the regulatory minimum.
The bank expects to raise capital from its majority shareholders -- Life Insurance Corporation (51 per cent) and the government (46 per cent) -- before September 30 to meet the shortfall. "But the quantum and timing of the capital infusion are uncertain in our view," said S&P.
At 11:45 hrs, shares of IDBI Bank were trading 9.7 per cent lower at Rs 26.60 apiece.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Moody's changes outlook for Asian steel producers to negative on...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Rising input costs and inability to pass on higher costs to customers are pressuring the profitability of Asian steel producers, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday while revising its outlook for the sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:47 IST

M K Dandeker resign as auditors from Talwalkars Better Value,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shares of Talwalkars Better Value on Wednesday hit lower circuit on the BSE at Rs 8.20 after M K Dandekar and Company resigned from the post of statutory auditors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:21 IST

Aksflix, an OTT player is set to rock Digital India soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over-the-top (OTT) is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers over the internet. Recently launched Indian media-services provider mobile app, Aksflix is doing wonders. Aksflix is also a production company headquartered in Mumbai, has

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:38 IST

CBDT denies that last week's announcements create a differential...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday dispelled doubts that last Friday announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which brought in several structural measures to boost up the economy have created a differential regime between foreign

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:49 IST

ICRA withdraws rating assigned to borrowing programme of MEP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has withdrawn the rating for MEP Infrastructure Developers' bank limit of Rs 50 crore due to slower than anticipated progress in six under-construction hybrid annuity mode (HAM) road portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity gauges in negative zone, metal stocks fall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were volatile with a negative bias during morning trade on Wednesday in line with subdued Asian cues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:42 IST

Cambodian Transport Sector Inks Deal with SRAM & MRAM

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI): Continuing on its path to empower the developing world with green energy technologies, SRAM & MRAM Group in association with ELPRO Automobiles Pvt Ltd, India, has initiated talks with the Kingdom of Cambodia to strengthen the public transport systems by introducin

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:31 IST

CSS Corp Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27(ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie® Award in the 'Best Technical Support Solution - Computer Services' category at the 16th Annual International Bus

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Need to find ways for commercial use of LD slag: Govil

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Asking steel manufacturers to take a cue from other countries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Steel Ruchika Chaudhry Govil on Tuesday stressed the importance of using LD slag.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:41 IST

ASSOCHAM welcomes RBI's move to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government this fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:33 IST

Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health

New Delhi [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): In order to discuss the roadmap of a digital transformation of India's health system, International Innovation Corps (IIC) supported by Rockefeller Foundation organised a one-day symposium 'Catalyzing Innovations in Digital Health' at the University of Chicag

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:31 IST

Surge-free Tora Cabs took on the Streets of Hyderabad with a...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 27(ANI/NewsVoir): Surge-free Toracabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) has hit the streets of Hyderabad with a record 11,000 drivers.

Read More
iocl