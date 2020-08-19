Space for Giants partners with Gemfields, announces Walk for Giants for African wildlife conservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): International conservation charity, Space for Giants, in partnership with Gemfields, announces Walk for Giants, a fundraising and awareness-building campaign for African wildlife conservation.

The campaign will kick-off with the release of two exclusive capsule collections: a 44-piece collection from Gemfields, a world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones; and a series of 15 sustainable collections from NET-A-PORTER, the world's leading online luxury fashion retailer.

Proceeds from these capsule collections will bring critical support to protect Africa's elephants and their natural habitat. Space for Giants is committed to securing the ecological and economic value that nature conservation offers.

Especially in this time of crisis, when travel and tourism are impacted, wildlife and natural habitats are even more vulnerable to exploitation. Both capsules are showcased in a series of stunning images, made possible by the support of Gemfields. The Walk for Giants Campaign was shot by Francesco Carrozzini, with creative direction by Riccardo Ruini, featuring models Arizona Muse and Selena Forrest at Enasoit Game Sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya.

"What Walk for Giants so brilliantly amplifies is that conserving existing natural landscapes is not just critical for the future of humanity but is also the best economic deal around. Nature-based businesses bring jobs, buy from local suppliers, pay taxes, and build national economies. But the natural assets these enterprises rely on - including Africa's last populations of mega-fauna - are under grave risk. We must protect them now, so they can continue to deliver their value, forever. We are excited that Gemfields and NET-A-PORTER have chosen to use their influence to bring much needed attention and funds to this cause," said Dr Max Graham, Founder and CEO of Space for Giants.

Gemfields' Walk for Giants capsule collection features the brand's Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies set in 44 pieces by 12 brand partners including: AYA, Backes & Strauss, Bina Goenka, Faberge, Fehmida Lakhany, Francis de Lara, GFG Jewelry by Nilufer, Margery Hirschey, Sandy Leong, VAK Fine Jewels, Valani Atelier and Zoe & Morgan. Profits will benefit Space for Giants. The collection will be available via gemfields.com.

"Gemfields has, for more than a decade, walked a trail promoting greater transparency in the mining and selling of Africa's colored gemstone resources. Today, more emerald and ruby-derived value than ever accrues to our host countries in Mozambique and Zambia. Africa's natural resources, whether in the form of her minerals or her biodiversity, must play a greater role in supporting local communities and championing vast conservation spaces. We need everyone to walk the talk for these giant causes and we are honored to support the energetic team at Space for Giants in their intrepid cause," said Sean Gilbertson, CEO of Gemfields.

NET-A-PORTER's exclusive capsule collections are made with function and sustainability in mind and include renowned brands such as Burberry, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Brunello Cucinelli, Chantecaille and Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen in collaboration with Gemfields as well as emerging designers such as Hereu, Fisch and Bassike. NET-A-PORTER's capsule series will be sold exclusively on net-a-porter.com.

"NET-A-PORTER has been committed to supporting fashion with sustainability at the core of its design and, in 2019, launched NET SUSTAIN to highlight and celebrate those brands that are driven by a desire to make fashion and beauty more sustainable. We are honored to be partnering with Space for Giants on these exclusive capsule collections, with all profits benefiting the charity and the worthwhile cause of protecting Africa's wildlife and landscape," said Elizabeth von der Goltz, Global Buying Director of NET-A-PORTER.

Gemfields' 44-piece Walk for Giants collection and NET-A-PORTER's exclusive sustainable capsule series are available now on gemfields.com and net-a-porter.com.

The release of these capsule collections marks the launch of the Walk for Giants campaign which will culminate in an immersive conservation journey along an ancient elephant migration corridor, with some of the world's most influential individuals, to raise awareness and funding for the protection of Africa's iconic wildlife and the critical natural ecosystems that they depend on.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

