Spanish pharmaceutical leader Ferrer partners with Wellthy Therapeutics

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Spanish pharmaceutical leader Ferrer said on Thursday it will collaborate commercially with digital therapeutics leader Wellthy Therapeutics.
Ferrer said promoting innovation and digital health solutions are key to finding new ways of improving patients' clinical outcomes and quality of life.
It has created Ferrer 4 Future, the first-ever open innovation programme as an active step towards collaborating with technology innovators to develop digital solutions across the patient care value chain.
"We are delighted to announce Wellthy Therapeutics as the winner, where we have found the right fit in both their digital therapeutic platform and their team," said Gemma Estrada, Ferrer's Head of Digital Health and Technology.
"We are very much looking forward to collaborating as we strive together towards a common goal of better patient outcomes and quality of life," she said in a statement.
The Ferrer 4 Future Innovation Challenge aims to enable more personalised, effective and responsive care to patients through a connected healthcare ecosystem facilitated by digital technologies.
The challenge included showcasing 65 health technology companies across the globe, out of which Wellthy Therapeutics emerged as the global winner.
Wellthy Therapeutics will leverage its strengths of delivering DTx-driven real-world outcomes for multiple conditions, across diverse cultures and languages, while Ferrer will leverage its commercialisation capability, market access and patient connect in specific geographies, to combine forces and deliver better patient outcomes at scale.
"Long-lasting, collaborative digital therapeutic partnerships with pharma allow for the creation of multi-modal therapeutics that deliver impact to all healthcare stakeholders," said Abhishek Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Wellthy Therapeutics. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:30 IST
