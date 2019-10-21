Sparkling Diwali Offers: #JustEMI your purchases with Bajaj Finserv during flipkart's Big Diwali Sale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is making shopping more exciting for its customers this festive season.

Customers can shop for Rs 4 crore plus products at attractive deals and discounts between 21st October 2019 and 25th October 2019 at Flipkart's Big Diwali sale.

In collaboration with Flipkart, Bajaj Finance Ltd has made shopping more economical for customers by offering easy EMI financing. To find products available on No Cost EMI just search for Bajaj Finserv in Flipkart search bar. What's more, every hour top 20 spenders will get Rs 1000 Flipkart voucher when customer shops using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card at Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Benefits of using the EMI Network Card during the Big Diwali Sale 2019





Bajaj Finserv, one of the leading NBFCs in India, has partnered with Flipkart to offer a convenient mode of payment through its EMI Network Card. Thanks to this, buyers can now convert purchases into no cost EMIs.

This means that customers can #JustEMI their purchases for furniture, home appliances, gadgets, electronics, apparel and more and repay the purchase price of the product in the form of bite-sized EMIs while making the most of the many offers that the Big Diwali Sale brings with it.





Apart from benefitting from deals and No Cost EMIs, shoppers can win every hour while the Big Diwali sale is on. Every hour, the 20 highest spenders stand a chance to win Flipkart gift voucher worth Rs 1,000. The offer runs on all days of the Big Diwali Sale, except between 2 am and 6 am. This means that on each day of the sale, 400 highest spenders will walk home with assured gift vouchers. Here, the winners will be announced within a lag of 1 day.





While festive purchases may be sizeable, consumers can make payment wallet-friendly by picking a convenient tenor. As Flipkart is a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner, customers get the flexibility to repay the amount over a tenor of 3 to 12 months, as per their financial standing. Further, customers can access over Rs 4 crore plus products on No Cost EMI via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card and make the most of the competitive prices during the festive season.

How to shop on Flipkart using a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Once a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can shop simply in just a few steps:

* Choose 'No Cost EMIs' as a payment mode

* Then select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and pick an appropriate tenor

* Enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number

* Finally, click on 'Place Order' to complete the transaction

Also, this Diwali, the EMI Network Cardholders can avail more than 1000+ exciting offers when they #JustEMI their purchases from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network or from any of the 90,000+ retailers spread across more than 1,800 cities in India. Click here to start shopping!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

