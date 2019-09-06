Spartan Poker announces its biggest live tournament 'India Poker Championship'

New Delhi [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spartan Poker, India's leading digital gaming platform is all set to present the country's most prestigious Live tournament - India Poker Championship (IPC).

The Live tournament will be held from 11th September to 15th September 2019 at Goa. IPC is recognised as one of the most in-demand tournament series among poker enthusiasts. Its previous editions have seen record-breaking participation from poker players across different regions of the country.

Owing to the incredible success of its previous editions, IPC has become one of the largest and the highest paying GTD Live Poker Championships in India. This year, the championship will give a whopping 3 crore GTD to the attending players.

Set around the theme of #GetInTheGame and #RaiseIt, Spartan Poker invites players from the length and breadth of the country to Goa, the nerve centre of Poker in India. 2019's first edition of IPC will take place in the affluent Big Daddy Casino in Panjim. The 5-day series will feature high-octane poker action with the inclusion of phenomenal events like Kick-Off, Highroller, Headhunter and the highlight feature in the Main Event.

Spartan Poker patrons can grab a chance to win tickets for all tournaments in this series by participating in India Poker Championship Satellites (IPC Sattys) where players can win IPC Live tickets at a fraction of the original buy-in. To provide a unique experience and pave the way for new poker players to enter these exciting tournaments; IPC has introduced online and offline satellites. The online satellite commenced from 1st August and will end on 8th September at www.spartanpoker.com. Offline satellites will take place on board the lavish Big Daddy Casino, Goa.

"The India Poker Championship is a platform that witnesses the participation of avid poker players from varied and diverse parts of the country. We are extremely excited to present this year's IPC; it has grown to become the most-loved national Live tournament series and we seek to take this to a fresh grand level. From this year's luxurious venue to the follow-up tournaments, I am sure that everyone will have a great time and lead it to yet another successful tournament series", said Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, co-founder and MD of the Spartan Poker.

Please find below the schedule of the tournament: This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)