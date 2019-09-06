Spartan Poker
Spartan Poker

Spartan Poker announces its biggest live tournament 'India Poker Championship'

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:00 IST

New Delhi [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spartan Poker, India's leading digital gaming platform is all set to present the country's most prestigious Live tournament - India Poker Championship (IPC).
The Live tournament will be held from 11th September to 15th September 2019 at Goa. IPC is recognised as one of the most in-demand tournament series among poker enthusiasts. Its previous editions have seen record-breaking participation from poker players across different regions of the country.

Owing to the incredible success of its previous editions, IPC has become one of the largest and the highest paying GTD Live Poker Championships in India. This year, the championship will give a whopping 3 crore GTD to the attending players.

Set around the theme of #GetInTheGame and #RaiseIt, Spartan Poker invites players from the length and breadth of the country to Goa, the nerve centre of Poker in India. 2019's first edition of IPC will take place in the affluent Big Daddy Casino in Panjim. The 5-day series will feature high-octane poker action with the inclusion of phenomenal events like Kick-Off, Highroller, Headhunter and the highlight feature in the Main Event.

Spartan Poker patrons can grab a chance to win tickets for all tournaments in this series by participating in India Poker Championship Satellites (IPC Sattys) where players can win IPC Live tickets at a fraction of the original buy-in. To provide a unique experience and pave the way for new poker players to enter these exciting tournaments; IPC has introduced online and offline satellites. The online satellite commenced from 1st August and will end on 8th September at www.spartanpoker.com. Offline satellites will take place on board the lavish Big Daddy Casino, Goa.

"The India Poker Championship is a platform that witnesses the participation of avid poker players from varied and diverse parts of the country. We are extremely excited to present this year's IPC; it has grown to become the most-loved national Live tournament series and we seek to take this to a fresh grand level. From this year's luxurious venue to the follow-up tournaments, I am sure that everyone will have a great time and lead it to yet another successful tournament series", said Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, co-founder and MD of the Spartan Poker.
Please find below the schedule of the tournament:This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:06 IST

DLF stock slips by 4.7 pc even as it denies allegations of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Shares of real estate major DLF slipped by 4.7 per cent in the morning trade on Friday even though the company denied allegations of a relationship with the Indiabulls Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:55 IST

Get interest rates up to 8.70 per cent with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): An investment that earns guaranteed returns is always beneficial, more so when market-linked instruments aren't yielding returns as per your expectations. A fixed deposit is one such safe investment as it helps you grow your money an

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:51 IST

Tech Mahindra signs multi-year pact to accelerate AT&T's...

Dallas (Texas) [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate its IT network application, shared systems modernisation and movement to the cloud.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:26 IST

Equity indices edge higher, Tech Mahindra gains by 4.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices tracked their Asian peers and moved up during early hours on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Jio announces launch of JioFiber; customers to get high...

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 5 (ANI): In a much-awaited announcement, Jio on Thursday launched JioFiber - its Fibre-to-Home service - across 1,600 cities in India which would provide people with an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice and video calling, conferencing, g

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Ligne Roset 2019 Collection made debut at IOTA Boutique Furniture

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): When was the last time a piece of furniture merited attention- in a better way? If you haven't witnessed such experience then, at IOTA Boutique Furniture, Ligne Roset's 2019 Collection has marked its grand debut.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:32 IST

Merck Foundation partners with National Cancer Institute and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leon

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:24 IST

Arnaya collaborates with ace designer Gauri Khan for luxury line...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arnaya, an international lifestyle brand, rooted in a long history of quality craftsmanship and design innovation, has announced collaboration with ace designer Gauri Khan for a line of bespoke products in marble and stone, reimagined by blendi

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:22 IST

Alibaba's Philanthropy Arm Hosts 2nd Philanthropy Forum in India...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alibaba Group's UCWeb, on behalf of its philanthropic arm Alibaba Foundation, hosted the second Philanthropy Forum in India today in a bid to drive universal education in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:21 IST

PlyMahal launches Golden Decorative Laminated Surfaces to...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the arrival of the festive season, many people start revamping their homes to give up the mood and welcome guests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:01 IST

Hello 6E gets 6Eier

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading airline, IndiGo, will be bringing out a vibrant new avatar of its Hello 6E magazine in partnership with Maxposure Media Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure for eMobility

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): To meet the urgent needs of the world's rapidly-expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) market, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the only end-to-end solution to c

Read More
iocl