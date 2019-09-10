Spartan Poker
Spartan Poker

Spartan Poker bets big on booming digital gaming industry in India

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spartan Poker, India's leading digital gaming platform expects a significant market growth and acceptance with tremendous opportunities; driven by demand from gaming enthusiasts in the country.
The digital gaming platform, among others, has been instrumental in propelling an incredible 600 per cent growth of the poker gaming industry in India. By constantly pushing boundaries through top value tournaments, amazing rewards galore and transparency in transactions, the platform has succeeded in creating a loyal audience base for itself.
Over the past 2 years, it has witnessed a phenomenal 266 per cent growth in player participation aided by higher levels of engagements and incremental revenue opportunities.
Standing at a promising market size of USD 120 million, the online poker industry hosts more than 1000 professional poker players, presently. Enjoying an unwavering 20 per cent of the market share, Spartan Poker has cemented its leadership position through specially curated tournaments, high-paying rewards, and a robust gaming system.
The platform bets on 500 per cent expected growth of the brand by 2022. Since its inception, the gaming platform has leveraged analytics and new forms of technology to deliver superior customer experiences.
The gaming platform has been credited for identifying the need for 'player-centric gaming culture' and bridging the gap between recreational and professional game formats.
The platform has been successful in transforming the audience's mind-set towards the game by introducing a slew of poker tournaments and innovative game formats. By placing poker as a game of skill more than as 'a game of luck' it has furthermore, expanded its audience base.
Through their flagship tournament series such as IOPC - India Online Poker Championship, it offered Rs 11 crores GTD - the highest GTD in the history of Spartan Poker. Their prestigious live tournament - India Poker Championship (IPC) is touted as one of the most in-demand tournament series among poker enthusiasts.
Witnessing record-breaking participation from poker players across different regions of the country, IPC has become one of the largest and the highest paying GTD Live Poker championships in India.
"It has been our constant endeavour to provide opportunities in a safe and secure platform for Indian Poker enthusiasts. We have striven to create gaming experiences that give the players a chance to broaden their horizons and explore their interest. Through our endless tournaments and rewards we seek to inculcate sophistication and professionalism in the Indian digital gaming industry. Through deep-insight analytics we have driven innovation in our offerings thereby providing ample of opportunities to each and every one; from amateurs to professionals. We are extremely indebted to our audience and supporters for endowing us with the trust and belief to serve them. We hope to continue to serve them and offer them with the best offerings in the years to come", said Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-founder and MD of Spartan Poker.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

