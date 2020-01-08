SPEC INDIA is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified software development company

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Jan 08 (ANI/PRNewswire): SPEC INDIA is ecstatic to announce that they have achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification in the last quarter of 2019. The company believes that data security is strategically vital to the business of any size and domain in this data-driven age.

ISO 27001:2013 is a widely-recognized and international standard to effectively implement an Information Security Management System which includes people, processes, and technology.

Data is the new asset of the 21st century and data security is a must-have strategy for every organization to drive business growth. ISO 27001:2013 further helps the company to reinforce its security commitment for the esteemed clientele across the globe, especially in Europe.

SPEC INDIA's QMS (Quality Management System) team showcased excellence in achieving this in a very short period of time. The security provisions were validated by external auditors from ISOQAR.

Adding one more feather in the quality management effort with this achievement, the organisation is now capable to fulfill the enterprise-grade data security needs of worldwide clients.

This certification puts more emphasis on data security to reduce cyber-attacks and data breaches. It was one of the prime goals of 2019, and SPEC INDIA with the vision, leadership, and teamwork achieved it successfully.

With compliance to GDPR and ISO 27001:2013 certification, security protocols are consistently looked after that lead to secure and reliable digital transformation regardless of domain or size.

SPEC INDIA aims to ensure the highest level of data security for all their clients and continuously thrive to improve the security regime in the upcoming years.

