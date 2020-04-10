SpiceJet operates cargo freighter to Ho Chi Minh City carrying medical supplies

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Apr 10 (ANI): SpiceJet on Friday operated its cargo freighter carrying 16 tonnes of pharma essentials, including medicines and other medical supplies, from Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment which took-off from Hyderabad at 10:30 am and was scheduled to reach Ho Chi Minh City at 4:20 pm.
A day earlier, SpiceJet operated its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route to bring critical medical equipment and devices to India.
"SpiceJet has operated more than 220 cargo flights since the lockdown began transporting more than 1,850 tonnes of vital supplies," said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.
"The airline is proud to be a part of this crucial initiative of transporting medical and other vital supplies by placing not just its freighter but passenger fleet too to maximum utilisation," he said in a statement.
SpiceXpress, the carrier's dedicated cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitisers and face masks besides providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment to various cities in India.
"SpiceJet will continue to offer unwavering support during these difficult times to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain across domestic and international markets," said Singh.
