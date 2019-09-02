SPML Infra bags World Bank funded power project orders worth Rs 177 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Monday it has received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd for 132/33 kilovolt substation projects.

The projects to be completed in two years are funded by the World Bank under the Jharkhand Power System Improvement Project scheme.

In power infrastructure development projects, SPML Infra is primarily focusing on substation projects due to its vast experience in executing both air-insulated and gas-insulated power substations, the company said in a statement.

The first order of Rs 107.6 crore is for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 132/33 kV substations at Chainpur in Gumla district and at Kamdara in Simdega district.

The second order of Rs 69.7 crore is for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 132/33 kV substations at Hansdiha in Latehar district and Narayanpur in Palamu district.

"As we look for innovative ways of project execution through implementing advanced solutions with the help of latest technology, our growth momentum will continue to remain strong in the coming years," said company's Chairman Subhash Sethi. (ANI)

