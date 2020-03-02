SPML Infra gets Rs 547 crore order from BWSSB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Monday it has bagged a large bulk water supply project order worth Rs 546.96 crore from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The project under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme stage five has the intent to supply an additional 775 million litres per day of water to Bengaluru city. The project is to be completed within 30 months.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded the Bengaluru water supply and sewerage project phase three.

SPML Infra Chairman Subhash Sethi said there will be a good emphasis on water supply projects in the next few years as the government is pushing for infrastructure development in order to achieve the vision of India becoming a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

"We will continue to focus on water projects for newer opportunities as per our growth plans on a sustainable basis," he said in a statement. "While executing projects, we ensure the client's requirements are fulfilled without any compromise in terms of quality and design."

SPML Infra provides drinking water facilities to more than five crore people through various projects across the country. (ANI)

