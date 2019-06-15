Your Grace T-shirts
Your Grace T-shirts

Sportswear brand SEVEN unveils 'Your Grace' T-shirts as a mark of respect for MS Dhoni

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:34 IST

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): As M S Dhoni steps on the field to play his 4th World Cup, SEVEN, a global sportswear brand headquartered in India offering fitness and active lifestyle products is unveiling special limited edition Your Grace T-shirts as a mark of respect and admiration for Dhoni- one of the greatest masterminds of Indian Cricket, who captained the Indian team to World Cup glory in 2011 and 2007.
SEVEN is an Indian fitness and active lifestyle sportswear brand under the banner of Rhiti Group which has evolved as India's fastest growing conglomerate pioneering in sports and entertainment poised to be a leader in the industry. SEVEN is also the official apparel partner for Chennai Super Kings.
Besides showing their admiration and respect for the cricketing legend by wearing the Your Grace T-shirts, fans can also get to meet MS Dhoni himself by sharing their pictures wearing the Your Grace T-shirt online. The limited-edition T-shirts will be available on the SEVEN official websites.
SEVEN is present across retail stores in India and globally in USA, Canada, South Africa, UK, Mauritius and neighbouring countries in the subcontinent as well as on online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong and Myntra.
"We at SEVEN cherish the opportunity to extend our best wishes and gratitude to MS Dhoni for all the cricketing glory he has brought to India and all fans of cricket with the launch of the Your Grace special edition T-shirt. Through our global reach, we hope that fans of the game across the world can get a chance to extend their wishes to MS Dhoni. Just like MS Dhoni, each SEVEN product is a perfect blend of quality, affordability, style and comfort across various fitness categories, apparel and accessories for both men and women", said Lokesh Mishra, COO, Rhiti Group.
"In 2011, MS Dhoni led India to a thrilling win in the final of the World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a humongous six off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. Eight years later, on the threshold of another World Cup, as fans of Indian cricket, our love and appreciation for the only cricketer in the world to have won the all ICC trophies, Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains unchanged", said Arun Pandey, CMD and Chairman, Rhiti Group.
The brand SEVEN was launched as a lifestyle brand in 2016, with plans to manufacture and market sportswear; both clothing and footwear. The brand is also looking at further investing in research and development of its product portfolio to deliver the best to its customers.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:36 IST

ThyssenKrupp appoints Premal Desai as CEO to head steel business...

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): German multinational conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG has appointed Premal Desai as the new Chief Executive Officer for its steel division to oversee the restructuring of business after the collapse of a proposed joint venture with Tata Steel in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:05 IST

Online sleep solutions brand Durfi expands its product offering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru based innovative online sleep solutions brand, Durfi, has announced the launch of its latest offering - Dual Comfort Dr Pillow. Designed to cater to a wider range of sleeping styles - side, back or stomach - the pillow allows consumers to

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:02 IST

Pantaloons cheers for India with "How Blue Are You"?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): For millions of Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion. On June 16th, 2019 India will play against Pakistan and every Indian fan will wear their hearts on their sleeves, cheering the team on for yet another victory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:35 IST

94 per cent Punjabis okay with marrying outside the state

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI): PunjabiMatrimony, the No. 1 matchmaking service for Punjabis worldwide, from BharatMatrimony, has revealed interesting findings on how Punjabis find their life partners. This study is based on nearly 70,000 members.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Authorities uncover misdeeds of ousted J&K Bank's Chairman

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has unearthed several blatant wrongdoings at J&K Bank during the tenure of former Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:24 IST

MobiKwik powers the Bajaj Finserv Wallet: Get up to Rs 3000 cash-back

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv collaborated with MobiKwik to take the Bajaj Finserv Wallet to over 2 million online and offline MobiKwik merchant network stores.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:37 IST

Gift a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to your father on Father's Day

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): With Father's Day around the corner, which is to be celebrated on June 16, it's the best time for you to honour the person who has worked tirelessly to secure your dreams and aspirations. Father's Day is no more about gifting trinkets an

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:37 IST

Yuvraj didn't retire! India's World Cup hero all set for his new...

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Yuvraj Singh didn't retire! Yes, India's World Cup hero is all set for his new innings with BalleBaazi.com, India's most trusted online fantasy cricket platform. Widely recognized as India's most celebrated all-rounder of all time, Yuvraj Singh is a

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:04 IST

Moody's revises outlook on Adani Transmission to stable, affirms...

Singapore, June 15 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on Adani Transmission Limited's (ATL) rating to stable from negative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:38 IST

More than 250 Indian and International Fintech Firms participate...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 3rd edition of the Digital Lenders' Association of India (DLAI)'s annual conclave held today at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai saw participation by over 250 of the leading Indian and International Fintech firms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:56 IST

ACTICO signs DMI finance as its first Indian customer for their...

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced DMI Finance as its first Indian customer for its new product, ACTICO Machine Learning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Cisco, Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Training (DGT) on Friday joined hands with IT networking major Cisco and global consulting firm Accenture to skill youngsters for the digital economy.

Read More
iocl