SRAM & MRAM showcases its innovative products at MEDICA 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany

Dusseldorf [Germany], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group kicks off MEDICA 2021 Trade Fair for Medical Technology in Germany by showcasing the "Walletz4u" portfolio. The event will take place from November 15 to November 18, 2021, at Dusseldorf Germany.

The three-day mega event will be focusing on areas like Endoscopy and surgery devices, Laboratory technology, Diagnostics, Prosthesis and implants, Orthopaedic Technology and Physiotherapy, Imaging supplies, and Medical & Surgical Gloves. Besides this, exhibitions of high-tech products, equipment, joints, diagnostics, electro-medicine, and more will be on display. The event will also be hosting a series of medical topics and special shows exhibiting MEDICA 2021.

SRAM & MRAM Group will showcase its signature product, i.e. Nitrile Examination Gloves. SRAM & MRAM Group is the world's largest manufacturer of medical gloves, manufacturing from factories in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The pandemic has led to a remarkable spike in personal protective equipment demand from the healthcare industry and the general public. In addition, there seems to be a shortage of nitrile gloves globally, indicating a significant difference between demand and supply. Today, there is an unprecedented demand for protective gear like Sanitizers, Gloves, Face Shields, etc. And in order to cater to the same, SRAM & MRAM has been on a spree to set up more factories all across South East Asia and India to produce these products under 'Walletz4u' branding.

The SRAM & MRAM Group has been instrumental in R&D activities to produce unique products and help protect people from prone communicable diseases. The brand has been associated with multiple partner manufacturers to strengthen its manufacturing capability and is currently looking to create a big foothold in the gloves, rubber and latex products across the globe. Under the 'Walletz4u' flagship, the brand is striving to make a top space in the broad playing field for Nitrile Gloves across the globe. With agreements and alliances with the leading manufacturers, Walletz4u is now poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.

Speaking on the occasion Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are happy to be associated with MEDICA 2021. It will help us in offering our flagship products to the European market. This summit will also help in offering a common platform to connect with the business prospects too."

Lakkapaa Import OY is one of the largest importers of Gloves and other medical products in Europe and is the Exclusive Distributor of Walletz4u for the EU Market.



Speaking on the participation, Jukka Lakkapaa, CEO Lakkapaa Import OY quoted, "We are happy to be associated with the group, wherein we'll be able to deliver quality products in a timely fashion. We also have a number of contracts going on with the Government and we'll be focusing on getting more business possibilities to cater to the high demand and shortage of premium genuine products in the market. We are looking forward to being a part of MEDICA 2021. We will be showcasing a plethora of medical products along with our flagship medical protection supply 'Walletz4u".

Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are proud of the association representing with SRAM & MRAM Group, we are hopeful to garner a great collaboration and business in the prevailing market. This event will act as a gateway for showcasing Walletz4u by showcasing the products and services of personal protection, occupational safety, etc."

Speaking on the participation, Hitanshu Heera, Global Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are elated to be associated with MEDICA, Dusseldorf, Germany - 2021. This event will act as a gateway for showcasing Walletz4u to this part of the world. The summit will help us in bringing our products and services of personal protection, occupational safety, etc. The summit will help us in reaching out to the European region. I'm excited to announce that we have successfully delivered 80 Million Boxes of Gloves to the USA and other parts of the world till date since the pandemic started. We made a stronger association with Hospital Groups in the USA because of our timely delivery even at the time of shortage when finding the gloves was a challenge for everyone around the Globe."

"I would like to acknowledge my sales team around the globe for their commitment and working dedicatedly round the clock to support the healthcare system. Our sales team is getting aggressive orders in the European market and MEDICA will certainly offer a great business proposition to showcase the advancement and the products to the stakeholders as well. It will help us to understand the European market and will give us an opportunity to get closer to the stakeholders and the potential business prospects. Our Target is to capture 35% market share in terms of Gloves Business of the entire European market by the year 2022 including Nitrile/Latex/Vinyl gloves."

SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u at the summit will be focusing on showcasing the product portfolio to a larger audience from Europe. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets.

"We are glad to have Lakkapaa Import OY as our Valuable Partner and Exclusive Distributor for Europe Market, I would like to acknowledge the entire team of Lakkapaa Import for their dedication and professional approach," added Heera.

The MEDICA 2021 Event will be offering a solitary roof for the whole healthcare industry that will be gathering in one place to meet market leaders, established companies, and key figures. The trade fair has been expanding its horizons in the last 40 years, and now has more than 5,600 exhibitors.

