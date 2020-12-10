SRAM & MRAM ties up with GODS RESORT to become ASEAN's leading OEM glove suppliers

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, the UK based conglomerate, has tied up with Vietnam based GODS RESORT Group, the Brand Owner of the reputed products such as NVIMEDIC, NVICARE, NV69 and GODS NAVI, to produce PPE products and mitigate the rising demand for PPE products across the globe.

At a time when the world economy is facing the worst crisis due to the Pandemic and also looking for reliable PPE suppliers, the agreement between SRAM & MRAM Group and GODS RESORT Group will go a long way in helping mitigate the rising demand for PPE products.

The pandemic is helping some of the fortunate business houses to reap in the benefits and transform their presence into profitability. GODS NAVI, the latest from the stable of GODS RESORT Group is touted to be the best quality and reliable brand in the fields of PPE products, the agreement with SRAM & MRAM Group is poised to make them a potential leader in the business of the PPE world. SRAM & MRAM with its worldwide reach will lend an able support to GODS NAVI to beat the market in price, reliability, brand awareness, quality and quantity across the world.

SRAM & MRAM Group has been at the forefront of providing solutions to any pandemic including the COVID-19 currently available. Right from providing PPE Kits, Rapid Testing Kits both Antibody and Antigen along with RT-PCR and its own immune boosters under the brand name of "MRUTANJAY".

Speaking on the historic agreement Nguyen Tan Su, Director and Co-owner of GODS RESORT, said that the arrangement is a win-win situation for both SRAM & MRAM Group and GODS NAVI since both can leverage their strengths and together can turn the face of the PPE industry. He also reiterated that GODS NAVI's will be manufactured with the best of the Industry standard with the help of SRAM & MRAM Group whose core business principles viz. business with a human touch and zero tolerance for quality will be able to market it worldwide.



Lu Jing, Director, SRAM & MRAM (Vietnam Operations) has been instrumental in forging the deal with GODS NAVI and has visions to make the products such as gloves, masks, immune boosters and PPE kits as a reliable and great brand made under the SRAM - GODS RESORT banner.

The team of SRAM & MRAM Group comprising of its zealous employees have spread their wings and tied up with almost all the leading manufacturers either directly or through their associates and have setup an amazing repertoire of product portfolio to help beat the tough times that are being witnessed. SRAM & MRAM have also procured almost 25 lines of its own production under its OEM Brand WalletZ4U.

SRAM & MRAM has also ventured into procuring and supplying raw materials for the production of gloves. It has tied up with leading raw material (NBR) producers from across the globe and has decided to leverage its business portfolio with the production of its own brand of PPE Products by engaging itself in the sourcing and procurement of raw materials for the PPE markets.

The team of SRAM & MRAM comprising its network of representatives have been the backbone of the success. Professionals and stalwarts such as Hitanshu Hira, Shubra Bhardwaj, Garry Mehta, Sanjeev Choudhary, Thomas Mathew, Khairuddin Kadir, Babulal Saini, Hemalatha Arumugam, Arpana Dubey, Vee Rao, NVR Suresh and Prasad Salaskar have provided the entire foundation of SRAM & MRAM's success story.

SRAM & MRAM Group has been at the forefront of the essential medical supplies team that has been working with various grass roots level organization to offer timely help through their CSR activities to scores of people across ASIA and other countries. SRAM & MRAM group has garnered enough orders to achieve its sales targets before 31st December 2020.

SRAM & MRAM Group has currently more than 500 employees directly or indirectly working round the clock to ensure that the lockdown does not affect its business operations and its CSR initiatives and have in the bargain been able to speed up its business and social targets and help humanity as a whole to come out successfully fighting the pandemic. The focus is on setting up a factory in the Johor Region of Malaysia and also in Vietnam in association with other leading players in the Industry.

