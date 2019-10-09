SRAM MRAM deals with LM Engineering for mines in Zambia

Lusaka [Zambia] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global mining conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group entered into an agreement with LM Engineering of Zambia to enhance the operational performances and practices of small and mid-sized mines in Zambia.

With mining operations being below par and without the introduction of newer mining practices the Zambian mining picture was getting gloomy.

Speaking at the occasion to mark the signing ceremony Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group reiterated the need for corporate to invest heavily in Machinery and other allied infrastructure projects in the Zambian Economy with zest and ensure the mineral wealth of Zambia is put to use in the best available manner.

Mrityunjay Singh, a veteran in the fields of mining and minerals has established himself and his company as a premium partner of the Zambian Government and has been in Zambia for over 3 years. His forte has been cobalt, emeralds, copper, gold, and Manganese and has established a very good rapport with mining owners like Benard Kazenene Chilufya, Director, L M Engineering and such other mine owners.

Chilufya has been mining, emeralds, copper, and manganese for over 33 years now. With a cumulative mining wealth of over USD 100 million, he is a force to reckon with in the Zambian economy. It was his zeal and efforts that led to the association with SRAM & MRAM Group.

Common business associates Kalpesh Raigandhi and Prasanna Shah, directors of SRAM & MRAM ventures in Zambia have put in their best efforts to seal the deal for SRAM & MRAM and would be continuing their good efforts and ensuring that more investments are brought into the venture to make it a success.

"The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development is responsible for the management and development of mineral resources in a sustainable manner for the benefit of the people of Zambia. The ministry is open to new ways of improving the local mining industry, ensuring that all activities are monitored and evaluated in the process of empowering small-scale mining operations in Zambia", said Richard Musukwa, Minister of Mines and Mineral Development.

Special mention has to be made to the team of SRAM & MRAM spearheaded by Ing On Khongka aka Jamine, Sothary Brown and Hun Yen Tan aka Debbie, representing the Senior Management team of the Group and who would eventually be handling the local affairs of the operations in Zambia. The group is indebted to Gurujee Kumuran Swamiji to help bless the deal with all his great powers.

Jasmine, director of SRAM MRAM group has been travelling between the headquarters and Zambia for over three months constantly to ensure that the deal is completed in the correct spirits. The essence of the deal was made successful by Debbie, a lawyer, administrator and a domain expert in the fields of the mining and resources.

Dr Hiranandani, a veteran himself in the fields of mining and a tech investor has invited the overseas group of Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industries headed by Dato Shri Venugopal to visit Zambia and help in setting up the logistics and commercial business hubs and help develop the mining infrastructure and help reap the benefits for itself and its members over the long term.

SRAM & MRAM has been visiting Zambian cobalt, emeralds, copper, gold and manganese mines for over two years and has finally taken the plunge. The group will be providing machinery and help develop the basic infrastructure of the mining resources.

Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani and Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Richard Musukwa confirmed that the joint venture is one that will sustain and improve the overall performance of the Zambian mining industry and elevate it to greater heights. Both of them expect sustained organic growth to happen in the first couple of years before reaching its full potential.

SRAM & MRAM Group of companies has highlighted the importance of this partnership and their long-term commitment to the mining industry in Zambia. Inspired by the potential of the mines in Zambia, the company is confident that there will be higher levels of production following the investment.

