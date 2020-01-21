Srei Infra to consider raising up to Rs 3,000 crore on Feb 14

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Asset finance and leasing company Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd has scheduled a board meeting for February 14 to consider the issue of securities during the current financial year 2020-21.

The board will consider a public issue of redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches during the FY 20-21.

It will also consider issuing redeemable NCDs including bonds totalling Rs 1,000 crore outstanding at any point of time during FY 20-21 on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

Besides, the board will consider issuing commercial papers aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore outstanding at any point of time during the FY 20-21 on a private placement basis, the company said in a statement.

Srei Infrastructure Finance is an Indian multinational providing integrated asset financing solutions at a time when the country has embarked on a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) with investments of Rs 102 lakh crore in the next five years.

At 12 noon, the company's stock was trading 9.95 per cent higher at Rs 10.28 apiece. (ANI)

